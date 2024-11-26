Marcotti: Liverpool would be 'stupid' to give Salah anything he wants (1:46)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said Mohamed Salah is "not distracted" by his contract situation at the club, despite the forward having publicly expressed his disappointment at not being formally offered a new deal.

Salah sparked controversy when he gave a rare interview to reporters after scoring two goals in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

The Egypt international, whose contract is set to expire next summer, said he is "more out than in" regarding whether he will stay at the club next season.

"Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I'm probably more out than in," Salah told reporters on Sunday.

However, a source told ESPN talks between the player's representatives and Liverpool have been ongoing and positive.

When asked about Salah's comments at his pre-match news conference ahead of their clash with Real Madrid tomorrow, Slot said: "I've said many times, I don't share this. If I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out.

Arne Slot has said Mohamed Salah's contract situation is not a distraction. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"We want his numbers to be where they are. I don't think he is distracted. I haven't seen it. He is just fully focused on the game. These things are in the media and fans talk about it, but the players don't. I don't think there is any distraction for him or for the players."

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher branded Salah "selfish" for publicly discussing his contract impasse.

However, Slot dismissed that idea, insisting the forward remains focused on delivering on the pitch.

"I focus a bit more on what else [Carragher] said," Slot said. "He said he was one of the best five players Liverpool had. I agree with him. I don't think it distracts Mo. I think it brings the best out of him. I talk to Mo about what I expect from him, like I do to all the players. He's in a good place at the moment."

Slot also issued an injury update ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League clash at Anfield and confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold will be in the matchday squad but will not be fit to start against Real Madrid as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

The defender is also out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabéu. ESPN understands he is Madrid's top defensive target following a season-ending injury to Dani Carvajal last month.

Liverpool are also set to be without Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Kostas Tsimikas against Madrid.