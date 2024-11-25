Liverpool-Real Madrid: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday as the only team to have won all four of the their games in the competition so far and leading the league phase table. Conversely, Madrid are in desperate need of a win having slipped to 18th in the 36-team standings after shock defeats to Lille and AC Milan.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Anfield.
Key details:
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET)
Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
Ref: François Letexier
VAR: Jérôme Brisard
How to watch:
The game will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK (or on demand via Discovery+) and CBS Sports in the United States. You can also follow along with ESPN's live updates.
Stats:
Stats to be provided by ESPN's Stats and Information Group.
Team news:
Liverpool injury/suspension updates:
Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 7
Alisson Becker, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Nov. 27
Federico Chiesa, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 7
Diogo Jota, F, upper body, OUT, estimated return Dec. 4
Real Madrid injury/suspension updates:
David Alaba, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Nov. 27
Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Rodrygo, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Nov. 27
Aurélien Tchouaméni, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Nov. 27
Lucas Vázquez, M/D, groin, OUT, estimated return Nov. 27
Expected lineups
Liverpool:
GK Caoimhín Kelleher
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Darwin Núñez
Real Madrid:
GK Andriy Lunin
LB Fran García | CB Antonio Rüdiger | CB Raúl Asencio | RB Federico Valverde
CM Jude Bellingham | CM Dani Ceballos | CM Eduardo Camavinga
FWL Brahim Díaz | ST Kylian Mbappé | FWR Arda Güler
Latest news and analysis:
-Mohamed Salah on Liverpool contract future: 'More out than in'
Mohamed Salah has said he is yet to receive a formal contract offer from Liverpool, adding he is "disappointed" that the club has not yet formally tabled a new contract
-Vinícius Júnior injured for Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL game
Real Madrid confirmed on Monday that forward Vinícius Júnior has sustained an injury to his left hamstring that will see him miss the team's crunch Champions League league stage trip to Liverpool on Wednesday.
-Southampton vs Liverpool: Arne Slot hails comeback victory
Liverpool boss Arne Slot praised his team for mounting a second-half comeback in a 3-2 win at Southampton when the Premier League leaders were in danger of losing to the bottom side before Mohamed Salah came to their rescue.
-Real Madrid to assess new ownership structure - Florentino Pérez
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has said he will propose a "corporate reorganisation" of the club, with members to vote on whether a change in ownership structure is necessary to protect its financial assets.