Liverpool-Real Madrid: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday as the only team to have won all four of the their games in the competition so far and leading the league phase table. Conversely, Madrid are in desperate need of a win having slipped to 18th in the 36-team standings after shock defeats to Lille and AC Milan.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Anfield.

Key details:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Ref: François Letexier

VAR: Jérôme Brisard

How to watch:

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK (or on demand via Discovery+) and CBS Sports in the United States. You can also follow along with ESPN's live updates.

Stats:

Team news:

Real Madrid and Liverpool last met in the Champions League in March 2023. Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Liverpool injury/suspension updates:

Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 7

Alisson Becker, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Nov. 27

Federico Chiesa, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 7

Diogo Jota, F, upper body, OUT, estimated return Dec. 4

Real Madrid injury/suspension updates:

David Alaba, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Nov. 27

Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Rodrygo, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Nov. 27

Aurélien Tchouaméni, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Nov. 27

Lucas Vázquez, M/D, groin, OUT, estimated return Nov. 27

Expected lineups

Liverpool:

GK Caoimhín Kelleher

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Darwin Núñez

Real Madrid:

GK Andriy Lunin

LB Fran García | CB Antonio Rüdiger | CB Raúl Asencio | RB Federico Valverde

CM Jude Bellingham | CM Dani Ceballos | CM Eduardo Camavinga

FWL Brahim Díaz | ST Kylian Mbappé | FWR Arda Güler

Latest news and analysis:

