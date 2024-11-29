Transfer rumors, news: Salah wants to extend Liverpool deal

Open Extended Reactions

Mohamed Salah wants a three-year contract at Liverpool, while Juventus prioritise António Silva in their centre-back search. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Will Mohamed Salah continue his career at Liverpool? (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Mohamed Salah wants to sign a three-year contract to stay at Liverpool, reports Football Insider, with discussions regarding the 32-year-old winger's future now coming to a crucial stage. It's an equally important time for Virgil van Dijk, with Nicolo Schira reporting that talks are progressing between the 33-year-old Dutch centre-back and Liverpool as they try to extend his contract until 2027.

- Juventus are prioritising Benfica's António Silva as they aim to sign a centre-back in January, reports Sky Sports Italia. They could look to bring in a second defender later in the winter window, but work has already started on making sure they get the 21-year-old. I Bianconeri will try to complete an expensive loan in the same style as the one that brought in Francisco Conceição from Porto in the summer.

- West Ham United have reached out to Napoli regarding a possible January move for Giovanni Simeone, reports FootballTransfers, who add that the Hammers are also looking at Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson after the 20-year-old was made available for a loan. This interest comes with Niclas Füllkrug having ongoing injury concerns, while Michail Antonio's form has been deemed to be inconsistent.

- Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig are monitoring the situation of SC Freiburg centre-back Max Rosenfelder, reports Ekrem Konur. There has been discussion about Rosenfelder's future and this report comes shortly after it was confirmed that the 21-year-old had extended his contract with the Bundesliga club, hinting that speculation may continue despite this act of commitment.

- Calciomercato have offered an insight into the players AC Milan are looking at as they aim to sign a deputy for Theo Hernández and a midfielder to provide breathing space for Youssouf Fofana. For the first of those, they are focusing on Fiorentina's Fabiano Parisi, Club Brugge's Maxim De Cuyper and Lecce's Patrick Dorgu. For the latter, they are considering Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka, Red Bull Salzburg's Lucas Gourna-Douath, Real Betis' Johnny Cardoso and Torino's Samuele Ricci.

- Patrik Schick has informed Bayer Leverkusen that he wants to play regularly, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that Juventus have expressed an interest in signing the striker in January. Even so, Leverkusen have made it clear that the 28-year-old won't be leaving in the winter window and that his departure would be considered in the summer at the earliest.