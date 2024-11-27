On "The Football Reporters," Rob Dawson explains how Manchester United hope to have Ruben Amorim better set up for success than his predecessors. (1:11)

Open Extended Reactions

It was late February 2014 in the Karaiskakis Stadium when former Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward lent forward from his seat in the directors' box to take a picture of the scoreboard. With Olympiacos leading the Champions League tie 2-0, Woodward decided that the image on his phone would serve as a reminder that the club, less than a year into life without legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, would never be allowed to sink so low again.

It's been 10 years since Woodward -- who stepped down as CEO in 2021 -- took the picture. But rather than a blip, that humiliating night in Greece is just one in a catalogue of embarrassments and disappointments collected during the post-Ferguson era.

There have been isolated triumphs since Ferguson -- four domestic cups and the Europa League -- but he remains the last United manager to win the Premier League or Champions League. David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag have tried, and failed, to replicate Ferguson's success at that level.

Ruben Amorim is the latest man charged with returning the club to former glories. There is, though, a growing suspicion among some supporters that it's become an impossible job. The demands are too much, the pressure is too great and United are already too far behind their rivals at home and abroad.

It was even something Amorim was asked about in his first news conference before Sunday's 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town.

"Call me naive, but I truly believe I am the right guy in the right moment," Amorim said about getting the gig. "I could be wrong but the earth still will turn, the sun will rise again, it doesn't matter, I'm not worried about that. I truly believe I'm the right guy for this job."

Right guy or not, is the job one in which anyone can succeed?

A decade of (relative) failure

Amorim's task is to reawaken a sleeping giant. Where United were once the dominant force in English football in the 1990s and 2000s, they've fallen drastically behind over the past 10 years.

A sign in the away end at Portman Road on Sunday laid out the challenge. "Good luck Ruben Amorim," it read. "Make our team great again."

The bulk of the work since Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival as co-owner in February has focused on the club's structure. Omar Berrada (CEO), Dan Ashworth (sporting director) and Jason Wilcox (technical director) have come in and there's a belief that -- finally -- United are set up in the right way, and it's been a long time coming.

Ferguson was appointed in November 1986 and the club grew around him for 27 years as football became bigger and bigger business. At the centre of everything for more than a quarter of a century, winning 13 English league titles, three Champions Leagues and 19 other domestic trophies, cracks appeared quickly when he stepped down.

"He was an absolute phenomenon," one source said. "Sir Alex leaving was a seismic event for the club. Every single person had been marching behind a pied piper. Everyone was utterly embedded in everything he was doing and saying and bought into it completely and focused everything around him.

"Everything was delivered for him, and that's where the jarring event of him leaving had a major impact on everyone."

Ruben Amorim looks every bit the right man to take Man United forward, and he should benefit from a resolved and repaired management structure above him. That said, it's going to be hard to turn things around quickly. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Ryan Giggs won everything as a player under Ferguson from 1990 to 2012 and saw issues develop firsthand as a coach under Moyes and then Van Gaal.

"I think everyone recognises it was always going to be difficult after Sir Alex and that's been the case," Giggs tells ESPN. "There's been big managers, proven managers, who have come in and not quite done it. It's been difficult."

Internal sources have told ESPN that it became apparent very quickly following Ferguson's retirement in 2013 that the club -- without the Scot in the driving seat -- was not built for success. As a result, United were left playing catch-up with clubs who were already being run in a more modern way. Elsewhere, managers were predominantly focused on the first-team coaching and surrounded by specialist teams handling recruitment, scouting and the academy. It wasn't until 2021 that United appointed their first football director (John Murtough) and technical director (Darren Fletcher).

"Man United will always have the same ambitions, but season upon season they haven't been able to fulfil the expectation," Rene Meulensteen, who spent five years as Ferguson's first-team coach between 2008 and 2013, tells ESPN.

"The culture at the club has gone from an almost invincible winning culture to an almost a culture of not-winning. That's where the club is. They have fallen off the pedestal."

Amorim is the first United boss to take the title of head coach rather than manager. It means the responsibilities handed to Ten Hag when he arrived from Ajax in 2022 have been stripped back and Amorim's job will, in theory, be less complicated. He will have a voice in recruitment decisions, but the process will be led by Ashworth and Wilcox.

The idea is that the previous structure failed Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer and Ten Hag because they were asked to be too much like Ferguson -- involved in anything and everything -- while also expected to manage the team and win games. Amorim's remit has narrowed significantly and in that sense, it's a fresh start.

play 1:03 Ogden: Man Utd prioritised profit over success for the last decade Mark Ogden says Manchester United were doomed to fail on the pitch with a hierarchy that put making money over winning trophies.

The pressure to win

What's not new is the scrutiny that comes with being the figurehead of one of the biggest clubs in the world. As the most successful team in English football history, the first job is to win and it's not happened nearly enough over the last 11 years.

"When United lose one game it's bad," Giggs says. "Two is a disaster and three? Forget about it. United are always in the headlines, no matter what. The fascination around it is just massive."

Amorim has already had a brief glimpse of the intense interest in his new club. "This week I spoke more than in four years at Sporting," he said after the draw with Ipswich. "I spoke with [director of media relations] Andrew [Ward]. I just want to work with my players, nothing more but I understand that it's a different game here."

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

When Ferguson retired, United bosses at the time laughed off suggestions that they could copy Liverpool -- dominant in the 1970s and 1980s before going 30 years without a league title after their own legendary manager, Kenny Dalglish, stepped down in 1991. They were too big and too rich. More than 10 years on, they're still waiting.

However, it's not been a completely barren decade. The trophy haul since Ferguson's retirement stands at two FA Cups (2016, 2024), two League Cups (2017, 2023) and the Europa League (2017). There were FA Cup final appearances in 2018 and 2022 and a Europa League final in 2021.

For many other clubs, it would be considered a period of success. But not at United. Particularly when it's set against Ferguson's reign and the 13 league titles, two Champions Leagues, nine domestic cups, the European Cup Winners' Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Van Gaal, Mourinho and Ten Hag all won trophies, but discovered it wasn't enough. Mourinho (in 2017-18) and Solskjaer (in 2020-21) both finished second in the Premier League and within a matter of months lost their jobs. The only real measure of success at Old Trafford is to win the Premier League or the Champions League. Anything less is considered failure, which is a big part of what makes Amorim's job so daunting.

Rene Meulensteen, right, worked alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and frequently referred to the pressure of expectations among Man United's fans. 'With expectation comes pressure, and with pressure comes scrutiny.' John Walton - PA Images via Getty Images

"The expectation at Manchester United is massive," Meulensteen says. "Every season, the ambition is to win the league, try to get to the Champions League final, win the FA Cup and win the League Cup.

"With expectation comes pressure and with pressure comes scrutiny. It's a difficult task. Manchester United is a club which is constantly under media attention."

Ferguson won the FA Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup and the League Cup before finally winning the title in 1993 -- United's first for 26 years -- having narrowly missed out to Leeds United a year earlier.

"In my first season we lost out to Leeds in the old First Division and I really felt the true enormity of it and the pressure the summer after that," Giggs says. "We were so close, and I remember being on holiday and fans coming up saying 'are we ever going to win the league?' It was the closest we'd been for so long and people had started to wonder whether it would ever happen."

Setting major titles as the benchmark is only the norm at heavyweight clubs like United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. It was one of the reasons why United turned to Van Gaal in the summer of 2014 after Moyes was sacked.