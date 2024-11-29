Open Extended Reactions

Lindsey Horan said she was proud of the six USWNT players nominated for FIFA Best awards, including herself, following "world-class performances."

Horan was nominated for Best Women's Player alongside teammates Naomi Girma, Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman, with Alyssa Naeher nominated for Best Women's Goalkeeper.

The USWNT captain said the six nominations are welcome after feeling that U.S. players have been overlooked in the past.

"I think that's [six players receiving nominations] the biggest thing for me," Horan told a news conference on Friday. "I think a lot of the times you don't see a lot of U.S. players involved in that and I think looking at the Ballon d'Or nominations, I was really happy because I'm like, it just hasn't been like that. We haven't had a lot of players in there and I would always ask why.

"I think we've had some world-class performances, not just in the Olympics, but in NWSL as well from those players that were nominated, and I'm so proud of my teammates as well that are nominated in this and obviously it is always an honor for me to be in that mix and with some of the best players in the world."

The USWNT will face the reigning European champions on Saturday at Wembley Stadium as the hosts continue preparations to defend their title at the 2025 Euros in July. England defender Lucy Bronze praised the budding rivalry between the sides, while Horan believes the nature of the game is the environment where she and the team thrive.

"I don't know rivalry is the right word, but you get to face a top opponent, and I think now in the women's game, there's no easy game," she said.

"Even coming off the last camp that we had, the teams that we played had such difficulty for us in certain scenarios so now we've got to go play against England in a world-class stadium and legendary stadium. I think that's just the tip for us. I mean it's incredible, but I think for us players and like Emma said, I'm a competitor.

"I think these are the games that we thrive in. We love the pressure moments, and I think it's got to be one of the most entertaining games for you guys to see.

"I think my message to the players was this is a chance of a lifetime. Obviously in women's football we're getting more and more of these opportunities, but you're going to play at Wembley against England. You shouldn't have to get yourself motivated for that.

"I think the opportunity to come into a camp like this and even step out and see a stadium like that, I think that is such a special thing for me and I hope that the team as well. So I hope there's not much motivation needed there."

Horan also praised Hayes' leadership, saying that the former Chelsea manager has instilled confidence into the side during her six-month tenure thus far and that the players are still growing despite their ages.

"I'm not just blowing smoke right now," she joked. "I think for us going into the Olympics, the poise, the calmness, the confidence that we have had and still have is directly related to how our manager is and how she is on the sideline and how she is in meetings.

"I have a lot of respect for that because it gives me calmness. It gives us poise, it gives us the confidence to go and do our thing and know that we can. I think it's really, really special with a leader. I think you have just a little bit of time to prepare for an Olympics and to be in these camps and the teachable moments are so crucial.

"I, as a veteran, I'm not going to say my age, I'm still learning and I'm growing as a player and I think that's the coolest thing for me. So think of all these young players coming in and into this environment and going into these games as well."