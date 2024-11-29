        <
        >

          Kassouf's top 50 USWNT players right now. Who is No. 1?

          play
          Do the USWNT have the advantage vs. England ahead of friendly? (1:01)

          Emily Keogh and Ali Krieger make their predictions ahead of the international friendly between England and Emma Hayes' USWNT at Wembley. (1:01)

          • Jeff Kassouf
          Nov 29, 2024, 12:00 PM

          The United States women's national team won a fifth Olympic gold medal this year before a string of retirement announcements for veteran stars including Alex Morgan, Alyssa Naeher and Kelley O'Hara. After Saturday's game against England at Wembley Stadium and next week's showdown with the Netherlands in The Hague, the team will shift its attention to a much-anticipated January summit in Southern California, where senior players will join federation staff and a "Futures Camp" of, effectively, the next couple of dozen players on head coach Emma Hayes' radar.

          From there, Hayes will weed out players to figure out who will be part of the pool she develops in preparation for the 2027 World Cup.

          Hayes is known to have an eye for talent, so we can expect to see plenty of intriguing call-ups for that January camp. Those two adjacent rosters could drastically shift our player pool rankings. For now, though, we're going with who we think the top 50 players in the pool are based on form for club and country over the past year. Some remain uncapped. Plenty are on ESPN FC's 2024 Women's Rank, the world top 50 that we just unveiled (although this writer's individual vote varied from the combined list).

          Players who have announced their retirement have been omitted. We also omitted a few players due to long-term injuries, although in one prominent case (see: No. 6), there was a large enough body of work from the season to evaluate.

          So, who are the best of the best from the stars you know? And who might be in the pool right now without you even realizing it? Let's get to it.

          50. Makenna Morris, FW, Washington Spirit

          49. Reilyn Turner, FW, Portland Thorns FC

          48. Jane Campbell, GK, Houston Dash

          47. Alana Cook, DF, Kansas City Current

          A summer transfer to Kansas City was exactly what she and the Current needed for a run to the semifinals. Her newfound form at center back could revive her USWNT career, too.

          46. Riley Jackson, MF, North Carolina Courage

          45. Kennedy Fuller, MF, Angel City FC

          44. Morgan Weaver, FW, Portland Thorns FC

          43. Ryan Williams, DF, North Carolina Courage

          42. Abby Dahlkemper, DF, Bay FC

          The World Cup winner endured a tough stretch of injuries in recent years, but her midseason move to Bay FC showed she's still a top center back.

          41. Kerry Abello, DF, Orlando Pride

          40. Lo'eau LaBonta, MF, Kansas City Current

          39. Gisele Thompson, DF, Angel City FC

          38. Kylie Strom, DF, Orlando Pride

          Strom might have been overshadowed by Emily Sams, but the center back was equally integral to Orlando's league-leading defense. She, among others on this list, are likely past the age to be in Hayes' plans, but her season is worth recognizing.

          37. Jaelin Howell, MF, Seattle Reign FC

          36. Mandy Haught, GK, Utah Royals FC

          play
          2:01
          USWNT players pay tribute to retiring Alyssa Naeher

          Tierna Davidson and Emily Fox say they will miss USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher after the 36-year-old announced her retirement from the game.

          35. Ella Stevens, FW, NJ/NY Gotham FC

          34. Ally Watt, FW/MF, Orlando Pride

          33. Michelle Cooper, FW, Kansas City Current

          Did any player improve their stock more this season? Cooper quietly did the work among a cast of stars in Kansas City.

          32. Taylor Flint, MF, Racing Louisville FC

          31. Hailie Mace, DF, Kansas City Current

          30. Ally Sentnor, FW, Utah Royals FC

          29. Claire Hutton, MF, Kansas City Current

          Hutton might be the USWNT's holding midfielder by the next World Cup. Without a doubt, she should get a look in January's big combined camp.

          28. Tara McKeown, DF, Washington Spirit

          27. Casey Murphy, GK, North Carolina Courage

          Our first goalkeeper on the list is the de facto new No. 1 after the recent announcement that two-time World Cup-winner Alyssa Naeher will retire from international duty at the end of the year. Murphy has been the backup for two years now; is she the answer for 2027?

          26. Hal Hershfelt, MF, Washington Spirit

          25. Emma Sears, FW, Racing Louisville FC

          24. Ashley Sanchez, MF, North Carolina Courage

          play
          0:59
          Krieger predicts 'huge' USWNT future for Lily Yohannes

          Speaking in September, Ali Krieger was full of praise for 17-year-old Lily Yohannes and predicted she'll have a bright future.

          23. Lily Yohannes, MF, Ajax

          Yohannes recently committed to the USWNT after fielding interest from the Netherlands, and she could be the future of the Americans' midfield. She already scored 10 minutes into her debut in June, and she has the type of creative vision Hayes loves.

          22. Yazmeen Ryan, FW, NJ/NY Gotham FC

          21. Vanessa DiBernardo, MF, Kansas City Current

          20. Jenna Nighswonger, DF, NJ/NY Gotham FC

          19. Korbin Albert, MF, Paris Saint-Germain

          18. Catarina Macario, FW, Chelsea

          Macario is still only slowly working her way back from injury. On paper, she's a top-five talent and has long been considered a potential generational talent; however, years of knee issues have prevented her from debuting in a World Cup or Olympics. A healthy Macario moves way up this list.

          17. Alyssa Thompson, FW, Angel City FC

          16. Lynn Williams, FW, NJ/NY Gotham FC

          15. Crystal Dunn, DF, NJ/NY Gotham FC

          Dunn missed the final few months of the NWSL with an excused absence that remains unexplained, but she reminded everyone again at the Olympics that even as she excels in more advanced positions during league play, she can be a world-class shutdown fullback.

          14. Emily Fox, DF, Arsenal

          13. Emily Sonnett, DF, NJ/NY Gotham FC

          12. Tierna Davidson, DF, NJ/NY Gotham FC

          11. Casey Krueger, DF, Washington Spirit

          NJ/NY Gotham FC logo10. Rose Lavelle, MF, NJ/NY Gotham FC

          She's no longer the only creative playmaker in the pool, but Lavelle is still a rare player with unrivaled vision. Any doubters should watch the no-look through ball she played for Gotham's goal in the recent NWSL semifinal as further evidence.

          Olympique Lyonnais logo9. Lindsey Horan, MF, Olympique Lyonnais

          The USWNT captain remains a fixture in midfield. There were difficult moments at the Olympics for the midfield at large, but Horan is off to an incredible start to the season with Lyon.

          play
          2:26
          Hayes: USWNT job helped me get my mojo back

          Emma Hayes explains how the move to international management has improved her wellbeing away from the pitch.

          Orlando Pride logo8. Emily Sams, DF, Orlando Pride

          Defenders, rise up! That's right. The key member of the NWSL Championship-winning Orlando Pride's defense (that phrase really is still sinking in) helped show that there is good defending in this league, which could rarely be said in recent years.

          Portland Thorns FC logo7. Sam Coffey, MF, Portland Thorns FC

          This team spent two years trying to figure out how to replace Julie Ertz as the rock and glue in holding midfield, only for Ertz to come back from near retirement for the 2023 World Cup (to play center back, in the end). All along, Coffey was the answer in waiting. She'll have competition to make this spot her own for the long term, but right now, she's following in the trend of important defensive midfielders.

          Washington Spirit logo6. Croix Bethune, MF, Washington Spirit

          A rookie this high? And after an injury ended her year in late August? Yes, without a doubt.

          Bethune's story is one of the best in the league in 2024. Her 10 assists tied Tobin Heath's single-season NWSL record, and Bethune did that in only 17 games. There are shades of Heath's creative, audacious game in Bethune when she is on the ball.

          San Diego Wave FC logo5. Jaedyn Shaw, FW, San Diego Wave FC

          The future of the USWNT will revolve around Shaw. The only questions are: How and where will she be deployed? She's best used as a No. 10, and she can certainly play as a No. 9, but the competition for those spots is so strong that Shaw is often shoehorned into a wide role.

          The last international window was a reminder that the U.S. tics to a different beat with Shaw in central areas. The same was true at the SheBelieves Cup and Gold Cup earlier this year.

          Chicago Red Stars logo4. Mallory Swanson, FW, Chicago Red Stars

          Swanson bagged the gold medal-winning goal to beat Brazil in August to seal the USWNT's fifth Olympic triumph, capping off a comeback journey that removed her from 2023 World Cup contention at the peak of her career. Swanson is a dynamic winger who can also tuck inside as the No. 10. She is the rare player who seems to be faster with the ball at her feet, and she has the vision to be an elite playmaker who combines with Rodman and Sophia Smith to complete the self-proclaimed "Triple Espresso."

          Washington Spirit logo3. Trinity Rodman, FW, Washington Spirit

          No player in the U.S. pool has more of a "wow factor" than Rodman, who is so good with the ball at her feet that defenders usually can't stop what they already know to be coming. (The "Trin Spin" move just keeps on delivering.) Rodman enjoyed her best year yet as a pro, logging eight goals and six assists to help the Spirit reach a second NWSL Championship in four seasons. She's only 22 years old and could become one of the elite U.S. forwards in a long history of success at the position.

          Portland Thorns FC logo2. Sophia Smith, FW, Portland Thorns FC

          If you need to change a game, call Sophia Smith. The Thorns continued to do so in 2024 even during rough stretches of team form. Smith is a player who can turn a game without warning, combining her elite speed with a deceptively wide range of finishing capabilities. She is one of the last players a defender wants to see dribbling at them.

          San Diego Wave FC logo1. Naomi Girma, DF, San Diego Wave FC

          She's the best center back in the world and the first name on the team sheet for the United States. If you've paid attention and listened to Hayes, Girma is almost certainly the team's future captain as well. She rarely puts a foot wrong in her defending and she's equal parts cerebral (for positioning and decision-making) and athletic (for getting the job done). Her club season was more of a footnote due to San Diego's tumultuous year, but Girma proved again at the Olympics why she is in a class of her own.