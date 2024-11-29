Emily Keogh and Ali Krieger make their predictions ahead of the international friendly between England and Emma Hayes' USWNT at Wembley. (1:01)

The United States women's national team won a fifth Olympic gold medal this year before a string of retirement announcements for veteran stars including Alex Morgan, Alyssa Naeher and Kelley O'Hara. After Saturday's game against England at Wembley Stadium and next week's showdown with the Netherlands in The Hague, the team will shift its attention to a much-anticipated January summit in Southern California, where senior players will join federation staff and a "Futures Camp" of, effectively, the next couple of dozen players on head coach Emma Hayes' radar.

From there, Hayes will weed out players to figure out who will be part of the pool she develops in preparation for the 2027 World Cup.

Hayes is known to have an eye for talent, so we can expect to see plenty of intriguing call-ups for that January camp. Those two adjacent rosters could drastically shift our player pool rankings. For now, though, we're going with who we think the top 50 players in the pool are based on form for club and country over the past year. Some remain uncapped. Plenty are on ESPN FC's 2024 Women's Rank, the world top 50 that we just unveiled (although this writer's individual vote varied from the combined list).

Players who have announced their retirement have been omitted. We also omitted a few players due to long-term injuries, although in one prominent case (see: No. 6), there was a large enough body of work from the season to evaluate.

So, who are the best of the best from the stars you know? And who might be in the pool right now without you even realizing it? Let's get to it.

A summer transfer to Kansas City was exactly what she and the Current needed for a run to the semifinals. Her newfound form at center back could revive her USWNT career, too.

44. Morgan Weaver, FW, Portland Thorns FC

43. Ryan Williams, DF, North Carolina Courage

The World Cup winner endured a tough stretch of injuries in recent years, but her midseason move to Bay FC showed she's still a top center back.

40. Lo'eau LaBonta, MF, Kansas City Current

39. Gisele Thompson, DF, Angel City FC

38. Kylie Strom, DF, Orlando Pride

Strom might have been overshadowed by Emily Sams, but the center back was equally integral to Orlando's league-leading defense. She, among others on this list, are likely past the age to be in Hayes' plans, but her season is worth recognizing.

34. Ally Watt, FW/MF, Orlando Pride

33. Michelle Cooper, FW, Kansas City Current

Did any player improve their stock more this season? Cooper quietly did the work among a cast of stars in Kansas City.

31. Hailie Mace, DF, Kansas City Current

30. Ally Sentnor, FW, Utah Royals FC

29. Claire Hutton, MF, Kansas City Current

Hutton might be the USWNT's holding midfielder by the next World Cup. Without a doubt, she should get a look in January's big combined camp.

28. Tara McKeown, DF, Washington Spirit

27. Casey Murphy, GK, North Carolina Courage

Our first goalkeeper on the list is the de facto new No. 1 after the recent announcement that two-time World Cup-winner Alyssa Naeher will retire from international duty at the end of the year. Murphy has been the backup for two years now; is she the answer for 2027?

26. Hal Hershfelt, MF, Washington Spirit

25. Emma Sears, FW, Racing Louisville FC

24. Ashley Sanchez, MF, North Carolina Courage

23. Lily Yohannes, MF, Ajax

Yohannes recently committed to the USWNT after fielding interest from the Netherlands, and she could be the future of the Americans' midfield. She already scored 10 minutes into her debut in June, and she has the type of creative vision Hayes loves.

22. Yazmeen Ryan, FW, NJ/NY Gotham FC

21. Vanessa DiBernardo, MF, Kansas City Current

20. Jenna Nighswonger, DF, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Macario is still only slowly working her way back from injury. On paper, she's a top-five talent and has long been considered a potential generational talent; however, years of knee issues have prevented her from debuting in a World Cup or Olympics. A healthy Macario moves way up this list.

17. Alyssa Thompson, FW, Angel City FC

16. Lynn Williams, FW, NJ/NY Gotham FC