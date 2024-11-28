Emily Keogh and Ali Krieger make their predictions ahead of the international friendly between England and Emma Hayes' USWNT at Wembley. (1:01)

Whether you spend it with relatives, members of your community or friends -- or even your teammates -- Thanksgiving is a meaningful opportunity to pause and connect with those in your life. This week and during their last camp of the year, the members of the U.S. women's national team did just that as they're spending the holiday abroad in London.

Currently preparing for Europe-based friendlies against England on Nov. 30 and the Netherlands on Dec. 3, the U.S. roster will not only share the pitch, but also shared a celebratory meal during a time of year for Americans that is often associated with a chance to practice gratitude and reflection.

Which all presents a unique backdrop for head coach Emma Hayes and her players.

In what is already a sentimental moment for Hayes, a London native, to face her home country for the first time, she and her roster recognize that there's a chance to further extend chemistry through the trip. Hoping to establish a new promising era for the USWNT after a gold medal run in the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Thanksgiving holiday represents an opportunity for further intertwining an eclectic family of players, staff and coaches.

But like with any other family, we all know what everybody's favorite part of the holiday is.

It's the food.

With an eye toward making it a special event for the group, a Thanksgiving feast was held on Wednesday night. As to what the USWNT got to chow down on, here's a delicious and partial sampling of what was served: Turkey, au jus, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, artisanal bread, American stuffing, British stuffing (similar to American style but with breadcrumbs instead), a large dessert spread, and more.

During these camps, organizing the game plan for meals is a collaborative process between Hayes, a program director, a dietician and USWNT chef Brandon Medley. According to the chef, the ever-involved Hayes knew that they had to up the efforts for Wednesday's occasion.

"This one, I think it was really important for her because I think she knew how big of a sacrifice it was for the players," said Medley to ESPN about call-ups having to leave families behind on Thanksgiving.

"She was really keen on reaching out to them [the players] herself ... and was able to get certain dishes. So she sent us about eight side dishes, and that was really her big thing. She was like, the proteins are what they are, but I think the people really resonate with the sides."

Ahead of the meal, Emily Sams -- who recently won the NWSL championship and Defender of the Year award -- highlighted a particular favorite of hers that she was hoping to see at the Thanksgiving spread.

"I'm a huge fan of deviled eggs. I don't know if that's a popular opinion or not, but I love deviled eggs," Sams, who plays for the Orlando Pride, said to ESPN. "And then of course the turkey with the gravy and the sweet potato casserole. Those are my favorites."

The U.S. women's national team will spend Thanksgiving abroad as they prepare for a friendly against England on Saturday.

For the Portland Thorns' Sam Coffey -- a two-time member of the NWSL's Best XI -- the main feature of a Thanksgiving feast isn't exactly center of mind for her when it comes to the dinner.

"I like it, but I just think the sides are the main attraction, quite honestly. I'm a big sweet potato girl," said the midfielder to ESPN about turkey. Growing up with an appreciation for the plates around the bird, she loves the "Coffey family staple" of sweet potatoes and marshmallows, as well as corn pudding and stuffing. "Any side is what's going to take up most of my plate."

As for the desserts, Hayes recently had an unintentionally funny moment with American journalists when innocently talking about British favorites.

"Rhubarb crumble, sticky toffee pudding, spotted dick -- which is a pudding. Don't say anything, it is a pudding in England that we have," the coach said during a media availability last week.

The trip to London will also offer much more than just an opportunity to mingle and blend cuisines over a wide-ranging supper, and to also play Cluedo, a British version of the board game Clue that Hayes has brought along. On Thursday, the team is scheduled to have time off to explore and wander around their surroundings. No formal excursions are going to be set by the team, but the coach, staying true to her regional roots, has recommended her own neck of the woods.

"I'm a North Londoner, so I'm always going to encourage you come north first," Hayes said in another media availability.

That area just so happens to be a short drive to the grounds of Arsenal, who have their own representative of the USWNT thanks to another call-up for fullback Emily Fox. With some local knowledge under her belt, the 26-year-old is set to act as chaperone for a group that will make their way as tourists through London.

Plans have yet to be cemented, but there are talks of food markets and restaurants for the players who will make the most of what is a distinct training camp.

"It's just been a bit of a whirlwind since arriving, but we do have the day off," Coffey said about Thursday. "We have Foxy as our tour guide, so I'm hoping to get to see a little bit more. ... It's totally up to her; we're just along for the ride."

Don't think that this is all simply a vacation or a literal walk in the park, though.

The USWNT will soon face an England side that defeated it 2-1 in their last meeting in 2022. While the U.S. would then go on to suffer a catastrophic round-of-16 exit in a 2023 World Cup that featured a group stage draw against the Netherlands (whom they'll face next week), England powered its way to the final of the tournament.

As for the upcoming environment, expect a raucous one in London, with reports pointing to 80,000-plus tickets sold for the Wembley Stadium clash that will pit Hayes, a former Chelsea coach, against England.

High-pressure situations like these tend to be situations in which the USWNT have traditionally embraced and thrived, although it has become more obvious in recent years that opposing national teams are not only able to keep pace, but also outrun the four-time World Cup winners and five-time Olympic gold medalists.

That said, strong links and connections can withstand those pressures, which is one of the goals during the trip abroad.

"The chemistry and the bonding off the field translates so much on the field. It's fun to just have a good group of girls together and be able to spend a holiday [together]," Sams said. "It's really special and a unique experience."

When discussing that on-the-field training, Sams noted the meticulous process that Hayes brings to camps. There's a search for marginal gains that can improve standards and elevate the way that they're performing -- which extends to even those in the kitchen that are fueling the players.

"She's not just a technical soccer coach," Medley, the team chef, said about Hayes' detail-oriented approach. "She really does look into every single department, how they impact the team, how they make the players feel.

"I've worked in sports for a few years now. I've never seen a coach as intuitive as she is on each department."

Those precise decisions are vital, and when trying to engage and build bridges within a squad, it could eventually make larger impacts down the line. It could possibly lead to a big win over England and a statement result against the Netherlands. Further into the future, it could even bring World Cup glory back to the USWNT.

Or, at the very least, it could lead to a very pleasant holiday dinner in London.

"To celebrate that day together and celebrate just gratitude at the end of the day, I think that's what Thanksgiving always makes me think of," Coffey said.

"Just being grateful that we get to do what we love, with people we love, and in an amazing place. We get to play a great opponent and challenge ourselves, I think there's just so much to be grateful for. ... We're just creating this really beautiful, unique family that we have over here.

"I'm sure this is going to be a Thanksgiving that I remember for a long time."