United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher announced her international retirement on Monday, calling the past 15 years "the greatest honor."

Naeher, 36, will take part in a pair of upcoming friendlies against England on Nov. 30, followed by a match against the Netherlands three days later, at which point she will end her 11-year career with the USWNT.

Naeher will continue to play at club level for the Chicago Red Stars, for whom she has played since 2016.

"Having the opportunity to be a part of the USWNT for the past 15 years has been the greatest honor," said Naeher, referring to a spell that included playing for U.S. youth national teams. "When I began this journey, I never could have imagined where it would take me, and now I find myself so grateful for all the incredible teammates that I have shared the field with; teammates that have turned into lifelong friends.

"To all my teammates, coaches and staff, thank you all for pushing me, supporting me, and making me a better person/player every single day. A special thanks goes to my family. You have traveled all over the world and were in my corner every step of the way and I love you all."

Naeher had an immensely difficult act to follow when she took over the starting spot in goal for the USWNT, replacing legendary American keeper Hope Solo. Yet the Bridgeport, Connecticut native went on to write her own chapter in USWNT lore. She was part of two World Cup-winning squads in 2015 and 2019, and also earned a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Her penalty save from Steph Houghton in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against England helped cement a 2-1 victory and was a pivotal moment on the road to the United States claiming a fourth World Cup title. She is the only goalkeeper in women's soccer history to earn a shutout in a World Cup final and an Olympic gold medal game.

Naeher added: "This has been a special team to be a part of and I am beyond proud of what we have achieved both on and off the field. The memories I have made over the years will last me a lifetime. I know one chapter is ending, but I am so excited to continue to see the growth of this team going forward and what more they can accomplish."

Earlier this year, she had one of her strongest performances in the semifinals of the Concacaf Women's Gold Cup. Not only did she make three saves during a penalty shootout with Canada, she converted a penalty kick herself -- tucking the ball neatly into the corner of the net.

Afterward she said: "Winning is the best feeling."

Naeher made her senior international debut on Dec. 18, 2014, in a 7-0 win over Argentina in Brazil, and she heads into the two matches in Europe with an all-time record of 88W-6L-14D and a goals-against average of 0.50 for her career.

Her totals in goalkeeper caps (113), starts (110), wins (88) and shutouts (68) are behind only Solo and Briana Scurry. At club level, in addition to her time with the Red Stars, she had two stints with the Boston Breakers -- the first in the now-defunct WPS -- as well as with German side Turbine Potsdam.

Neaher's second spell with the Breakers saw her named NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year in 2014. Collegiately, Naeher played for Penn State University, where she was a two-time All-American.

Casey Murphy and Jane Campbell are the presumptive choices to step in as the new No. 1 for Emma Hayes and the U.S., but neither is included in the squad for the upcoming friendlies, with Utah Royals keeper Mandy Haught and the uncapped Phallon Tullis-Joyce of Manchester United selected.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.