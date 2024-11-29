Arne Slot looks ahead to Liverpool's game against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a top of the Premier League table clash. (1:15)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté has suggested he is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Real Madrid.

Arne Slot's side face Manchester City in a pivotal clash at the top of the Premier League on Sunday and look set to have to do so without Konaté in their backline. Liverpool head into the match eight points clear at the top of the table, while City have failed to win any of their last six games in all competitions.

However, it is a huge blow if Konaté's injury keeps him out for an extended period. The France international hobbled off the pitch at Anfield following a late coming together with Madrid forward Endrick in which he appeared to hurt his knee.

While no timescale has yet been placed on Konaté's absence, the defender -- who has so far enjoyed a superb individual campaign partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of Liverpool's defence -- said he was frustrated at the timing of the injury.

"So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night," Konate on Friday in a post on Instagram.

"Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again.

Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk has been Arne Slot's first choice centre-back pairing so far this season. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield. Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way."

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold against City, with Slot confirming in his pre-match news conference that the defender is fit to start following a hamstring injury sustained earlier this month.