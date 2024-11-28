Liverpool vs Manchester City: Time, how to watch, team news

Craig Burley says Pep Guardiola will be worried about Manchester City being swept aside by Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend. (1:05)

In one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season, league leaders Liverpool host champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

City are enduring their worst run of form under Pep Guardiola, having not won in their last six matches after letting a 3-0 lead slip in their 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday. By contrast, Liverpool have lost once this season in all competitions and are fresh off a dominant win over Real Madrid.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash in Liverpool.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. GMT (12.30 p.m. ET).

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh.

VAR: Tim Wood.

How to watch:

The match will be live on Sky Sports in the UK and will be available on NBC and the USA in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Stats:

Erling Haaland (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold both scored when the sides met last November. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Team news:

Liverpool:

Alisson Becker, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Federico Chiesa, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 7

Diogo Jota, F, upper body, OUT, estimated return Dec. 4

Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, DOUBT

Kostas Tsimikas, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Manchester City:

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14

Rúben Dias, D, calf, DOUBT

Jérémy Doku, F/M, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Mateo Kovacic, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 15

John Stones, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Expected lineups:

Liverpool:

GK Caoimhín Kelleher

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Darwin Núñez

Manchester City:

GK Ederson

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB Manuel Akanji | CB Nathan Aké | RB Kyle Walker

DM Matheus Nunes | DM Rico Lewis

LW Phil Foden | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Savinho

ST Erling Haaland

Latest news and analysis:

- Slot glad to end Liverpool's 15-year Madrid 'pain'

Arne Slot celebrated Liverpool's first win over Real Madrid in 15 years, adding that the Spanish giants had become a "pain in the a--" for the club.

- UCL talking points: Man City, Madrid struggle as Liverpool fly

After matchday five of the newly formatted Champions League, ESPN writers answer the burning questions, provide analysis and break down performances.

- Slot: Liverpool's Salah 'not distracted' by contract drama

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said Mohamed Salah is "not distracted" by his contract situation at the club, despite the forward having publicly expressed his disappointment at not being formally offered a new deal.

- With Guardiola signed up, Man City must secure stars' futures

Manchester City did the easy part by having manager Pep Guardiola sign a two-year contract extension at the Etihad Stadium earlier this month. However, the real challenge will be resolving the futures of the 16 first-team players whose own contracts are due to expire between now and the end of Guardiola's new deal in 2027.

- Manchester City in for 'tough' season after late stumble - Pep

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City are in for a "tough" season after Feyenoord launched a stunning comeback to condemn his team to a sixth straight game without a win.