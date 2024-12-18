Transfer rumors, news: Man City, Liverpool circling Robinson

Mark Ogden cites the 115 charges hanging over Manchester City as to why they may find it difficult to attract new players in the January transfer window. (1:27)

Manchester City and Liverpool look set to battle it out for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, while Manchester United are keen to land Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Halseth Nypan. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip and rumors from around the globe.

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is being tracked by both Liverpool and Man City. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Multiple Premier League clubs could be set to battle for the signature of Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, according to Marca. Both Liverpool and Manchester City are believed to be keen on the 27-year-old, who continued his impressive form with two assists in the Cottagers' 2-2 draw against the Reds at Anfield on Sunday. Manchester United and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in the United States star, but with a contract that extends until the summer of 2028, manager Marco Silva is hopeful of keeping Robinson at the club.

- Manchester United are keen to land Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Halseth Nypan, says GMS. Nypan, 17, is one of the top young prospects in Europe and has been linked with a €100m move to Old Trafford. New United boss Ruben Amorim is keen to make the Norway youth international his first signing at the club and the player himself is reported to be keen as well.

- Liverpool are keen to land Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in summer 2025, says The Daily Mirror. Guehi, 24, make a real breakthrough this year and was a key player for England at Euro 2024. Now Liverpool boss Arne Slot is keen to bring him in as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk. While Palace will block any move in January, the club are struggling financially and a bid of around £65m is reported to be enough to get a deal done in six months' time.

- Borussia Dortmund are among five Bundesliga clubs keeping tabs on Bayern Munich and Germany under-21 international attacking midfielder Paul Wanner, according to Bild's Christian Falk. Currently on loan at FC Heidenheim, the 18-year-old scored his third goal of the league campaign during the 3-1 defeat against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday, capping a performance that has also garnered interest from Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Stuttgart.

- Talks are being prepared between Internazionale and the representatives of wing-back Federico Dimarco over a new contract, writes Nicolo Schira. The Nerazzurri are said to be "ready" to begin talks to sign the 27-year-old to an extension at San Siro, following a standout performance that saw him register a goal and an assist in the 6-0 Serie A win over Lazio on Monday. Dimarco's current deal isn't set to expire until the summer of 2027, but it looks as though he is in line to be rewarded for his impressive form this season.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Tighe on why USMNT defender Antonee Robinson has been in such demand.

Robinson has been one of the standout left-backs in the Premier League so far this season, registering six assists -- a tally that puts him level with Chelsea's Cole Palmer in the creative stakes and is only beaten by Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (10) and Liverpool Mohamed Salah (9). The U.S. star comes by these assists in large part thanks to his blistering speed, helping him burn down the flank at a rapid rate and successfully beat his marker over and over again. Over the past few seasons, his crossing and final-third delivery have improved greatly, helping him hit that next level. As a compliment to his attacking game, his defensive game is also strong -- underrated, perhaps, given it gets nowhere near as much attention. But he's shown in the last two campaigns he can stick with and stymie some of the best wingers in the division; he's extremely good in one-on-one situations and last season registered 13 interceptions in a single game (against Liverpool), equalling a Premier League record. Were he four years younger, he'd easily be considered a £50m player. At 27, though, clubs will likely be reluctant to pay the big fee Fulham will undoubtedly demand for him.

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid have "struck a nerve" in their pursuit of Malaga winger Antoñito, 18. The player favours a move to Madrid over Barcelona and could be a target to strengthen reserve team Castilla in January. (Marca)

- Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli insists there is no need to rush talks regarding Dusan Vlahovic's contract extension. The Serbia forward, who is the team's leading scorer with 12 goals this season, becomes a free agent in June 2026. (Mediaset)

- Roma coach Claudio Ranieri has opened the door for Paulo Dybala to leave the club in January. The player's agent, Carlos Novel, was spotted at Galatasaray's home game against Trabzonspor this week, leading to speculation that Dybala could join the Turkish giants when the transfer window opens. (Calciomercato)

- Barcelona are keeping tabs on Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, whose transfer is valued at €80m, as they prepare for life after Robert Lewandowski. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Real Betis are in talks to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan, with the option of a permanent move in the summer. (Mediaset).

- Liverpool backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is of interest to Leeds United as the club have lost faith in Illan Meslier. (Caught Offside)

- Rangers striker Hamza Igamane has caught the eye of Everton, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto set to leave the club. (TBR)

- Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu is on the shortlist of West Ham. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham are starting the search to find a new backup goalkeeper for the injured Guglielmo Vicario, as Fraser Forster nears the end of his contract. (GMS)

- Defender Alexander Bah has signed a new contract at Benfica until 2029. (Benfica)

- Despite interest from Palmeiras and Flamengo -- as reported by UOL -- Tottenham Hotspur have no plans to part ways with striker Richarlison. (ESPN Brazil)