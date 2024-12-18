Open Extended Reactions

The New York Red Bulls signed veteran forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to a two-year contract as a designated player.

The deal announced on Wednesday with the 35-year-old Cameroon international includes an option for 2027.

Choupo-Moting spent the past four seasons at Bayern Munich, where he scored 38 goals in 122 matches and won three Bundesliga titles, one German Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting spent the past four seasons at Bayern Munich. ANP via Getty Images

"We are excited to add a player of Maxim's caliber to our roster," NYRB head of sport Jochen Schneider said. "Maxim is a great player, a winner and his experience in Europe's top leagues will be greatly important to our club in 2025 and beyond."

Before Bayern, Choupo-Moting contributed nine goals in 51 appearances with Paris Saint-Germain from 2018-20, winning two Ligue 1 championships and one French Cup. He also has played for England's Stoke City (2017-18) and Germany's Schalke 04 (2014-17).

Internationally, Choupo-Moting has scored 20 goals and appeared in 73 matches for Cameroon, including action in three FIFA World Cups (2010, 2014 and 2022).