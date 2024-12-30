Singapore's spirited ASEAN Championship run once again brings hope for the future

Open Extended Reactions

Singapore's spirited run at the 2024 ASEAN Championship may have come to an end on Sunday, but their fans will be quietly confident that this was only the beginning of something bigger.

Reaching the semifinals had already been a pass mark.

The way they went down battling till the end, in spite of a 5-1 aggregate scoreline in their last-four defeat which flattered Vietnam, would have been even more heartening.

Yet, they have been here before.

Three years ago, in the COVID-delayed 2020 edition of Southeast Asia's premier international tournament, there was a similarly courageous display.

As was the case this time around, many had written them off back then -- only for the Lions to rise to the occasion and come agonisingly close to reaching the final.

Despite playing the second leg of their semifinal against Indonesia with nine men by the 67th minute, Singapore somehow found themselves leading with just three minutes remaining.

Even after Indonesia had equalised, Singapore spurned a late chance to snatch the win from the penalty spot and only succumbed in extra-time -- when the numerical deficit proved too much after they had a third man sent off.

The valiant defeat galvanised Singaporean football and the future looked bright under Tatsuma Yoshida, only for him to step down merely days later as an opportunity that was too good to refuse back in his native Japan was presented to him.

Following the ill-fated reign of Takayuki Nishigaya, which ended at the start of the year, the Football Association of Singapore turned to another Japanese tactician in Tsutomu Ogura.

Having passed his first major test as Singapore coach at the 2024 ASEAN Championship, Tsutomu Ogura will now turn his attention to qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup -- with their campaign kicking off in March. Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In what was his first major test, Ogura passed comfortably if not with flying colours.

Right from the start, Ogura has done plenty right.

He has refused to settle for mediocrity and has forthright in acknowledging when performances have been below par.

He bristled earlier in the year when he was congratulated for holding China to a draw in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, suggesting he only deserved credit had it been a victory, and admitted that his team's performances had to be deserving of the fans' support -- as opposed to expecting them to simply turn out through loyalty or obligation.

He has also shown ambition, stating even before the start of the ASEAN Championship that their goal was to win every match. A de facto target of going all the way, even if his side -- realistically -- are still a couple of phases behind being legitimate title contenders, as proved to be the case.

His willingness to blood new talent will be key given a changing of the guard looks imminent.

On the eve of the tournament, Singapore's inspirational captain Hariss Harun -- a permanent fixture of the team for the past 18 years since he won his first cap at 16 -- hinted in an exclusive interview with ESPN that this could be his final international tournament.

Safuwan Baharudin and Izwan Mahbud continue to play influential roles but are also both 34. 11 players from the 26-man squad at the ASEAN Championship are the wrong side of 30.

In have come the likes of Hami Syahin and Shah Shahiran, both in their mid-20s and offering plenty of legs in the engine room.

Lionel Tan had moments to forget throughout the tournament while Glenn Kweh struggled to make a prolonged impact but both have time on their side. They should be better for the experience of being starters at a major tournament.

In Kyoga Nakamura, who only gained citizenship in November, Singapore have their next midfield lynchpin.

The Lions will only get stronger when they welcome back fellow naturalised midfielder Song Ui-Young, who skipped the tournament for personal reasons, as well as brothers Irfan, Ikhsan and Ilhan Fandi.

As those remaining from the Yoshida era will attest to, supporters will only be judging Singapore on their most recent outings.

For now, they have stored sufficient credit but they will only have to wait till March before their next big assignment comes around.

What could be greater than winning the ASEAN Championship? Qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup on merit for the first time ever, and returning to the continental stage for the first time since they were hosts in 1984.

Fate has been kind to the Lions.

While they will be up against two teams that featured at the last Asian Cup, India and Hong Kong, as well as Bangladesh, certainly present winnable ties.

Even more so now that their recent exploits have brought hope for the future.