SINGAPORE -- When Singapore begin their 2024 ASEAN Championship campaign at home to Cambodia on Wednesday, it would officially mark the 7th appearance in Southeast Asia's premier international tournament for captain Hariss Harun.

It could even have been more, had injury not ruled him out of the 2008 and 2010 editions, with his tournament bow in 2012 also being the last time the Lions were crowned champions of the region.

Hariss has been a mainstay in the Singapore lineup for 17 years now, since he became the youngest player to ever play for the nation at the age of 16 years, seven months and five days -- a record which still stands till this day.

From being a precocious talent surrounded by star names in a glorious era for Singapore, Hariss then had to endure some difficult days on the international stage -- where he, at times, was the main steadying hand to drag the team out of the doldrums, with a steely resilience that has epitomised his career.

Given the maturity he has displayed even in his younger years, the 34-year-old is not fazed by the reality that he is closer to the end of the career than the beginning.

He accepts that he may no longer be an automatic selection in the Singapore starting XI. He even acknowledges that there is every possibility this might be his international tournament swansong.

Yet, there is still huge value in having someone like Hariss in the team, from the example he sets in the dressing room to the trust Singapore coach Tsutomu Ogura can have knowing he has an ever-reliable player to turn to.

Even Kyoga Nakamura, the recently-naturalised newest addition to the Lions ranks and Hariss' roommate for the tournament, gushes about how much he is learning from just being in the presence of his skipper.

It may seem like a transitional period for Singapore. But that doesn't mean -- if it eventually proves to be the case -- that Hariss cannot dream of one final hurrah.

"As you get older, you realise football is quite a short career," he told ESPN. "You try to make the most of it.

"I've been blessed that I've won quite a bit of honours in my time as a football player, both for club and country. Before I finish, I would love to achieve a bit more. I think, as a football player, you're never satisfied with what you've achieved.

"Whether this tournament is going to be my last or not -- it probably [will] be. But if [ever] I'm called up for the national team for whatever reason, if coach [Ogura] still sees the value that I bring, I'm more than happy to be here to help the team out.

"I don't want to talk too much about what I've already achieved. I'll leave it for the day when I sit down and [actually] say it's all over. I just want to do my best to help the team do their best.

"Ultimately, the result is not in our control. What we put into the game and how we prepare is in our control."

It has been 12 years since Singapore last tasted ASEAN glory. They have had a mixed bag in terms of the coaches that have tried to fill the void left behind by the legendary Radojko Avramović.

Hariss Harun was just 22 when he was part of the Singapore team that lasted tasted success in the ASEAN Championship with their 2012 title triumph. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Nonetheless, there has been a refreshingly candid air in the camp.

Ogura previously stressed it was down to him and his players to entice supporters to watch them in action, rather than expect them to just show up at the stadium. He bristled at being congratulated after a creditable draw with China in the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup, suggesting he would only deserve it had he masterminded a win.

Heading into the tournament, Ogura's message to the squad has been that they should be looking to win each game. By default, that should lead to an eventual goal of becoming champions.

"Definitely, in that sense, [he's been] quite demanding -- trying to instill a lot of belief and encourage the team in the way we play and conduct ourselves on and off the pitch," explained Hariss.

"That's really good because I believe with the players we have right now, like the younger players who are quite fresh-faced to international level, I think that's what they need.

"[For them] to know there are no boundaries. Just go out there and try to break the ceiling and do even more. How we move on from here is very important as well.

"At the end of the day, football is a results-based industry. When you win, you move to a higher level. That's something we have to aim for eventually.

"In this tournament, we want to just try to win ever game. Game-by-game, without thinking too far head of ourselves. The first game will be huge and it will set the tone of the tournament."

And even though he is hardly a stranger to the ASEAN Championship, Hariss still finds ways to get excited about the tournament -- especially with games to come up against familiar foes Malaysia and Thailand.

"Those are massive games," Hariss added, when asked about a home game against defending champions Thailand but then a daunting away trip to Malaysia's Bukit Jalil National Stadium to finish off the group stage.

"In past years, we've experienced quite an atmosphere when we've played these teams. Obviously because they're our big rivals and, at the moment, they've got players playing at a higher level or a bigger pool of players [than Singapore].

"Just the fixture itself holds a lot of history. Definitely, the boys know what is needed to play these games but we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves. We need to focus on the first game because, as I've mentioned in previous years, there are no more easy games at ASEAN level.

"It's always exciting to be involved in the AFF [ASEAN Championship], given our rich history and how prestigious it is to the ASEAN fans. Our fans themselves have experienced a lot of joy in this tournament in the years that we've won, so I think it's really important for us.

"For us, it's [also] a little bit more exciting with a couple of players who are quite new. They're in the team for a reason. The coach sees a lot of potential in them.

"They have a big role for the national team in the years to come, so that's exciting for us and the fans. Hopefully this tournament can be the catalyst for these players to launch their careers."