ASEAN Championship Group B preview: Familiar foes reunite but is it finally Indonesia's time?

If the next fortnight of Group B action at the 2024 ASEAN Championship feels a bit familiar, that is because it will be.

It was not too long ago that Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines were all locking horns in the second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup -- which concluded back in June.

On that occasion, it was Indonesia who prevailed as they finished second in Group F to follow Iraq onto the next round, leaving the other two to turn their attentions to qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

As fate would have, the trio all found themselves -- along with Myanmar and Laos -- drawn in Group B of the upcoming ASEAN Championship. Once again, only two can advance to the semifinals.

Based on recent form, Indonesia will be the favourites and it is easy for their supporters to get excited at the prospect that their time has finally come.

After all, despite being one of the region's traditional powerhouses, Indonesia have never tasted ASEAN Championship glory and instead have been the perennial bridesmaids with six runners-up finishes previously.

Nonetheless, given the tournament does not take place during an official FIFA international window, Merah Putih will be without the majority of their Europe-based contingent that has played a significant role in their recent rise.

Despite the obvious immediate gratification of ending a 28-year trophy wait, Indonesia coach Shin Tae-Yong previously hinted that he will use the tournament to prepare for next year's Southeast Asian Games -- where they will be looking to successfully defend a gold medal that was also several painful decades in the making.

His squad selection suggests as much.

With Shin making the final cut to his now 24-man squad on Friday, a staggering 16 players selected are yet to make their international bow.

In fact, only four have more than ten caps to their names with Indonesia's average age for the tournament just 20 years.

Indonesia's last meeting with Philippines was a 2-0 win back in June that sealed their place in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

In a way, the youthful nature of the team mirrors that from the 2020 edition, when they first showed signs of promise following the appointment of Shin.

Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan were both breakout stars from that campaign and will be the senior figures now despite their relative youth, while Marselino Ferdinan -- whose tournament bow came two years ago -- will undoubtedly be their main man in the attacking third.

Indonesia have plenty of raw potential yet, considering this is an experimental side, perhaps their wait to taste ASEAN Championship glory might go on for a while longer.

Maybe, then, it should be Vietnam who are viewed as the dominant force in Group B.

After finishing runners-up last time out, Vietnam look closest to full strength among all the competitors, especially with Thailand and Malaysia also missing key personnel in the other group.

Nguyễn Quang Hải, Nguyễn Văn Toàn, Nguyễn Tiến Linh and Đỗ Duy Mạnh are all seasoned campaigners that were part of the last Vietnam team to win the tournament in 2018.

For a period of time around then, the Vietnamese were well and truly Southeast Asia's top team.

Having since been overtaken by Thailand and now Indonesia, Vietnam will have no shortage of motivation to show they are not going anywhere over the next month.

Another team that will be eager to prove they are not on the decline are Philippines.

After reaching the last four in four out of five editions between 2010 and 2018, they have since failed to make it out of the group stage in their past two attempts.

Philippines are also the only ones that have a significant number of overseas-based players available, including Michael Kempter and Michael Baldisimo who play in the Swiss and American top flights respectively.

While Indonesia have emerged as the leading lights of Southeast Asia at the moment, the fact that they have opted to blood youth as well as the presence of a couple of hungry rivals means it is definitely up in the air as to whether their time to become champions is now.