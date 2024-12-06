How to watch the 2024 ASEAN Championship

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 ASEAN Championship kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 8 and will run through to Jan. 5 -- as national teams in Southeast Asia once again battle to be kings of the region.

Defending champions Thailand are in Group A and will likely face their sternest tests against Malaysia and Singapore, with Cambodia and Timor-Leste hoping to pull off a surprise or two.

Group B action starts on Dec. 9 and will see familiar foes in Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines -- who were all in the same group in the previous round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup -- lock horns once more along with Myanmar and Laos.

Here is all you need to know on how to catch the action in Southeast Asia's premier international tournament.

WHEN TO WATCH

Dec. 8

Cambodia vs. Malaysia (5:45 p.m. local time, Phnom Penh)

Timor-Leste vs. Thailand (8 p.m. local time, Hanoi)

Dec. 9

Myanmar vs. Indonesia (7 p.m. local time, Yangon)

Laos vs. Vietnam (8 p.m. local time, Vientiane)

Dec. 11

Singapore vs. Cambodia (7 p.m. local time, Singapore)

Malaysia vs. Timor-Leste (9 p.m. local time, Kuala Lumpur)

Dec. 12

Philippines vs. Myanmar (6:30 p.m. local time, Manila)

Indonesia vs. Laos (8 p.m. local time, Surakarta)

Dec. 14

Timor-Leste vs. Singapore (5:30 p.m. local time, Hanoi)

Thailand vs. Malaysia (8 p.m. local time, Bangkok)

Dec. 15

Laos vs. Philippines (5:30 p.m. local time, Vientiane)

Vietnam vs. Indonesia (8 p.m. local time, Phú Thọ)

Dec. 17

Cambodia vs. Timor-Leste (5:45 p.m. local time, Phnom Penh)

Singapore vs. Thailand (8:30 p.m. local time, Singapore)

Dec. 18

Myanmar vs. Laos (5 p.m. local time, Yangon)

Philippines vs. Vietnam (9 p.m. local time, Manila)

Dec. 20

Malaysia vs. Singapore (9 p.m. local time, Kuala Lumpur)

Thailand vs. Cambodia (8 p.m. local time, Bangkok)

Dec. 21

Indonesia vs. Philippines (8 p.m. local time, Surakarta)

Vietnam vs. Myanmar (8 p.m. local time, Phú Thọ)

WHERE TO WATCH

Cambodia: BAYON TV

Indonesia: MNC: RCTI, VISION+

Laos: BG SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Malaysia: ASTRO

Myanmar: SKYNET, BGSPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Philippines: PREMIER FOOTBALL CHANNEL (TAP, BLAST TV, CIGNAL PLAY), PFF SOCIAL MEDIA, VISION+ (OTT)

Singapore: MEDIACORP/MEWATCH

Thailand: THAIRATH (SOCIAL MEDIA), BG SPORTS ON YOUTUBE, AISPLAY, LOTTERY PLUS

Timor-Leste: K-VISION (OTT)

Vietnam: VTV, FPT PLAY

China: LEISU SPORTS

South Korea: SPOTV

Rest of the world: @ASEANUTDFC ON YOUTUBE & FACEBOOK