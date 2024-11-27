Open Extended Reactions

On Tuesday, Thailand announced their 26-man squad for the upcoming ASEAN Championship -- which kicks off on Dec. 8.

As expected, the list was missing several prominent names that would ordinarily have been automatic selections.

With the Thai League 1 season continuing through December owing to a handful of postponed fixtures, and with the ASEAN Championship not taking place in an official FIFA international window, it means clubs are not obliged to release players for national duty.

Of course, it was never going to come down to a club versus country arm-wrestle, with a compromise being reached.

The Football Association of Thailand has refrained from calling up any players from BG Pathum United and Muangthong United completely, while other leading lights such as Buriram United, Bangkok United and Port will not be asked to release the full complement of their internationals.

It means that the War Elephants will be without a whole host of players who would otherwise have played pivotal roles in a quest to win a record-extending 8th crown, as well as an unprecedented third in a row.

Captain Chanathip Songkrasin will be missed the most. He is widely regarded as Southeast Asia's best player over the past decade and is still a creative force even though he is now back in the Thai League with BGPU after six years in Japan's J1 League.

There is also Teerasil Dangda, once the most-feared striker in all of the region, who -- even at 36 -- would still be a handful for any defence at the tournament. The one-time LaLiga man boasts a goal every other game on the international stage with 64 from 128 caps and, while he has only featured once this year, might still have been called upon for his experience.

Then, there is Theerathon Bunmathan, the former first-choice left-back now thriving as a deep-lying playmaker, who -- in the last edition of the ASEAN Championship -- became the first non-attacking player since 2008 to be named Most Valuable Player.

In 2022 Most Valuable Player Theerathon Bunmathan and five-time top scorer Teerasil Dangda, Thailand will be lose 233 caps worth of experience at the upcoming ASEAN Championship. CFIDC/VCG via Getty Images

In addition to the trio, others such as Sarach Yooyen, Kritsada Kaman and Supachai Jaided are also conspicuous absentees -- further highlighting how the tournament could usher in a new era for Thai football.

Theerathon had previously stated he would no longer make himself available for the ASEAN Championship, undoubtedly to preserve his longevity as he is now into his 35th year but also to allow greater opportunities for the next generation.

But let it not be presumed that this will be a transitional tournament for the Thais.

In Supachok Sarachat and Ekanit Panya, Thailand have a duo currently playing in Japan's top flight. The former features regularly for Consadole Sapporo, while the latter is gaining valuable experience at one of the traditional powerhouses in Urawa Red Diamonds.

Supachok's younger brother, Suphanat Mueanta, is also available after recently returning to Buriram following a mixed spell in the Belgian Pro League with OH Leuven.

Still only 22, Suphanat Mueanta is set to be Thailand's main man in attack at the 2024 ASEAN Championship -- which should hardly faze him considering he already has 11 goals from 26 senior international appearances. Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

The youngest scorer in both Thai League 1 and AFC Champions League history after bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old, Suphanat counts continental giants South Korea and United Arab Emirates as teams he has scored against on the international stage, and will be raring to prove he simply did not get enough opportunities in Europe.

The midfield will also be anchored by seasoned campaigners in Weerathep Pomphan, Worachit Kanitsribampen and Peeradon Chamratsamee, while the promising Seksan Ratree is one Buriram player that has been included who could be given a chance to shine.

It is perhaps at the back where most questions will be asked of Thailand.

Apart from a trio headlined by veteran centre-back Pansa Hemviboon, the other seven defenders all have less than ten caps to their names. In goal, Patiwat Khammai is now the established No. 1 since the AFC Asian Cup at the start of the year -- but is still relatively inexperienced on the international stage with just 16 caps to his name.

Inexperience, however, will be but a minor concern. A lack of quality has never been an issue for Thailand and it shouldn't be a surprise if several less-familiar names use the tournament as an opportunity to make a mark for themselves.

There is no denying that Thailand will miss their usual stars, yet perhaps the timing is perfect to blood some new talent especially with another huge objective -- qualifying for the next Asian Cup -- starting next year.

Even then, don't be too hasty to write off Thailand just yet in their bid to make history with another ASEAN Championship triumph.