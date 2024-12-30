Open Extended Reactions

Plymouth Argyle head coach Wayne Rooney has said he does not take criticism from fans personally after his side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Oxford United on Sunday.

Argyle sit in last place in the Championship table having lost six and drawn three of their past nine games.

Pressure on the former England forward is building following Argyle's disappointing run with some fans chanting for Rooney to be sacked during their match at Oxford.

"When you're losing games as we're losing them, that frustration is there so I get it and I don't take it personally," Rooney told BBC.

"I think the criticism is normal with the results we're going through.

"You have to feel that you can turn it around. I'm going to go back, watch the game back, evaluate the game and prepare for Bristol [City].

"I understand [the fans' reaction], I've been there myself when I was young and I've been there as a fan when you want to see your team win."

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle have failed to win any of their last nine matches. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The former Manchester United player was appointed head coach in May, replacing Ian Foster who was sacked due to a poor run of results.

It was his first managerial role since being sacked by Birmingham City after a disastrous 15-game spell in charge of the Tom Brady co-owned Championship club.

When asked if he felt safe in his role as Plymouth boss, Rooney said: "That's a question for the board. I understand how football works so all I can do is keep trying to work as hard as I can.

"For all of us, we're trying to do the right things and help us win games -- unfortunately that hasn't been the case over the last few weeks."