Frank Lampard's Coventry City thrashed Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle 4-0 on Thursday. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard showed sympathy for Wayne Rooney after Coventry City thrashed Plymouth Argyle 4-0 on Thursday to increase the pressure on his former England teammate.

Lampard and Rooney, who played 70 games together as internationals, faced off as managers for the first time on Boxing Day and goals from Tatsuhiro Sakomoto, Josh Eccles (x2) and Ephron Mason-Clark gave Coventry a deserved victory in Lampard's sixth game in charge.

It was, however, Plymouth's ninth game without a win and they remain bottom of the Championship.

There were reportedly chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" aimed at Rooney, who took over at Plymouth in the summer but has only won four league games out of 22.

While Lampard praised his team, who are 15th in English football's second tier, he admitted he felt for Rooney.

"I know the challenges of each job and you only know when you're in it," Lampard told talkSPORT.

"Wayne obviously has his career behind him and now his management career as well, which he's gone straight into. There will be challenges for him there.

"It's not for me to comment on that, I'm very happy with us today. I always wish Wayne well because he's a proper football person.

"Again, there's challenges so people have to understand he's working. I hope to see him do well because he's a young English manager with a lot to give and that continues to be the case."

Lampard, 46, has embarked on his fifth managerial job with Coventry after spells at Derby County, Everton and two at Chelsea. Rooney, 39, managed Derby, D.C. United and Birmingham City before being hired at Plymouth.

Coventry host Millwall on Sunday while Plymouth travel to face Oxford United.