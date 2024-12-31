Open Extended Reactions

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna hailed a special night for his club as they won a home match in the Premier League for the first time in more than two decades, and suggested more victories would come for the relegation-threatened club.

Goals from Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson helped Ipswich overcome Chelsea on Monday and saw them register a first top flight triumph at Portman Road since beating Middlesbrough in April 2002.

The victory, only their third this season, saw Ipswich move above Leicester City in the standings. They remain in the bottom three and one point from safety, but McKenna believes better days lie ahead.

"Halfway through the season and we've been competitive in the large majority of our games. It's only some small improvements we need to make to win more games. We're a humble group with belief," he said.

"To do it against Chelsea was fantastic. Most of the supporters who have been here for 22 years, every moment here is a landmark for them," he added.

"Winning the home game is another special little landmark. But I think the time of year, the night game, the opponent make this a special night and I want everyone to enjoy it a lot."

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town ended the year on a high note with a night to remember at Portman Road. Getty

The 38-year-old, who has steered the club through successive promotions, said beating Chelsea put the seal on an incredible year.

"Everyone involved with Ipswich can probably enjoy a glass of sparkly stuff [on Tuesday] night and think about some of the games we've had and moments over the last couple of years. I don't want to point backwards too much but I think six of the starting line-up today were in our League One team, so that's the journey this group has been on."

The players return to work on Wednesday as they are away to Fulham on Sunday.

"When you have moments like this, you have a little pause and enjoy it, but then move on to the next one," the manager said.