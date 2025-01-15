Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop react to Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance in Liverpool's 4-0 win vs. Accrington Stanley. (1:45)

Premier League leaders Liverpool will travel to the Championship's bottom club Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Leyton Orient or Derby County drawn to face Manchester City.

Plymouth are sure to be enthused by the prospect of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk lining up at Home Park after the second-tier club dispatched Brentford 1-0 in the third round on Saturday.

Whether City face in-form League One side Orient or mid-table Championship outfit Derby, they will likely provide sterner opposition than Salford City who were beaten 8-0 by Pep Guardiola's men on Saturday.

After beating Arsenal on penalties in a hectic third-round tie on Sunday, FA Cup holders Manchester United were rewarded with an opportunity to face Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City. The former United striker was in charge at Old Trafford on an interim basis earlier this season.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion will play Chelsea, Everton take on Bournemouth and Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur in three tough clashes between Premier League teams.

Newcastle United face a tricky-looking trip to League One leaders Birmingham City, while Fulham must travel to face either Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic.

Remaining third round matches take place on Monday and Tuesday. The fourth round will be played Feb. 7-10.

FA Cup fourth round draw:

Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Leeds United vs. Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

Preston North End vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City vs. Nottingham Forest

Coventry City vs. Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wigan Athletic vs. Fulham

Birmingham City vs. Newcastle United

Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs. Burnley

Leyton Orient vs. Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers vs. Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs. Cardiff City