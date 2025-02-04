Julien Laurens looks at new Manchester City midfielder Nico González and explains why Pep Guardiola needed him a month ago. (1:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona missed out on over €7 million ($7.2m) as part of Nico González's €60m ($62m) transfer to Manchester City after Porto exercised a clause which reduced how much the Catalan club would receive.

González, 23, joined Porto from Barça for an initial €8.5m in 2023, with the LaLiga side maintaining an option to re-sign the midfielder for €30m and also due 40% of the capital gains of any future transfer.

However, prior to González's move to City, Porto paid €3m to exercise a clause which reduced Barça's cut of any fee to 20% and also cancelled their option to re-sign him.

"The club exercised in advance an option to purchase 20% of the capital gains from a transfer for a value of €3m," the Portuguese side explained in a statement.

"That also cancelled the option to re-sign the player that Barcelona had for a value of €30m, exercisable until June. 30, 2025.

Nico González joined Manchester City on deadline day from Porto. Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

"Barça retained the right to 20% of the capital gains."

In total, therefore, Barça made €13.32m from González's move to City on Monday, in addition to the €8.5m paid by Porto two years ago.

They received €3m from Porto for 20% of the capital gains and then €10.32m for their 20% stake in the capital gains on any fee, bringing the total income from González's two moves to €21.72m.

However, the clause exercised by Porto denied them of an additional €7.3m or, alternatively, the chance to re-sign González and potentially move him onto City themselves for an even bigger windfall.

González joined Barça's academy in 2013 and went on to make 37 first team appearances before joining Porto, via a loan spell with LaLiga side Valencia, on a permanent deal.