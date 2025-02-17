Craig Burley believes Bayern Munich took their foot off the gas against Celtic, but expects them to take care of business at home in the second leg. (1:20)

Brendan Rodgers has urged his Celtic side to be brave in their Champions League playoff second-leg clash against Bayern Munich.

Celtic travel to the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday where they hope to overturn last week's 2-1 first-leg defeat at Celtic Park.

"There's no second chance," Rodgers told a news conference on Monday. "We've got to be clever, bright and brave and if we can do that, history has shown that in sport anything can happen.

"You come to this level and you have to play without any fear. There's worse things in life than losing a game of football so we want to ensure when we come in after the game, if we don't go through, we've given it absolutely everything."

Bayern could be without striker Harry Kane, who missed training on Monday with a facial injury he suffered in the 0-0 Bundesliga draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

Rodgers said his side must not leave the field with regrets, even if the result does not go their way.

"I'm so happy I have this group of players with incredible mentality and professionalism. If they show that then we know we're in with a chance," Rodgers said.

"As long as you can take that opportunity to give your very best, you can come in and say 'we were beaten by the better team'. The regret is if you don't and you just turn up too late.

"We've shown that when we can play at the very top of our game and if a team are not quite at their best, then we can punish them.

"We've done very well to get to this point and when you do that you're going to play top-level teams. This is a team that has world-class players. For us it'll be about our collective.

"Everyone will look at this game with us as underdog but we're still very mindful to be super-competitive and, if we can play to our level, we can make the game very difficult for Bayern."