Harry Kane missed Bayern Munich training ahead of Tuesday's Champions League playoff second-leg game with Celtic after suffering a facial injury in the 0-0 Bundesliga draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane, 31, suffered a knock to the face during the game between the title-chasing rivals, although he did complete the full 90 minutes.

But the England striker was not spotted at training before Bayern host Celtic, having beaten the Scottish champions 2-1 in the first leg at Celtic Park.

Harry Kane is examined during Bayern Munich's game against Bayer Leverkusen. Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

"It is nothing bad," Bayern boss Vincent Kompany said in his news conference on Monday. "We haven't had much time for recovery and sometimes you need an extra rest day.

"We will see how he [Kane] feels and make a decision then, but I expect it's nothing serious. There has not been much time for the squad to recover [since Saturday]."

Kane scored for Bayern in the victory last Wednesday and has 29 goals in 30 appearances for the German giants this season.