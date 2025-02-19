Jamshedpur inch closer to sealing playoff spot with 2-0 win over Mohammedan SC

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League is in full swing, and with games coming thick and fast, this is a convenient place to catch up on every match. We'll have a report after every match, right up to the rest day signalling the end of the matchweek.

The report on all matches from matchweek 21 is here.

Here are the details for matchweek 22 of ISL 2024-25 with the latest match report coming first:

Mohammedan SC 0-2 Jamshedpur FC

(Ritwik Das 6', Nikhil Barla 82')

Jamshedpur have taken a big step towards sealing the qualification playoff with a 2-0 win over Mohammedan SC in their Indian Super League match at Kolkata's Kishore Bharati Krirangan stadium.

The goals came from Ritvik Das and Nikhil Barla as they Jamshedpur returned to winning ways after losing their previous two matches against Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United.

Khalid Jamil's side, currently third on the table, has 37 points from 21 matches, which is five more than fourth-placed NorthEast United. Jamshedpur's next opponents are Kerala Blasters whom they will play on March 1.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC earned their first clean sheet in 15 games thanks to a superb performance from goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh, pulling off a 0-0 draw against Mumbai City FC. The point took Mumbai above Bengaluru into fifth place, but opened the door for Odisha - three points behind in seventh - to catch them

Mumbai had an early chance when Lallianzuala Chhangte drew a save from Arshdeep Singh from a narrow angle after being put through in the left channel in the box by Jon Toral. The visitors ought to have scored in the 17th minute, when after a cross from the right, Mehtab Singh was free at the far post, but saw his header cannon off the bar. Jon Toral even had a goal ruled out for offside, which would have stood had Chhangte not got a headed touch before the Spaniard tapped it into the net.

Hyderabad somehow kept it goalless midway through the first half with Arshdeep Singh making a string of saves, including one from Chhangte that the winger claimed had cross the line, but replays were inconclusive. Late in the half, Vikram Partap Singh was put through on goal with a clever lofted pass, but blazed over with the goal at his mercy. At the other end, Ramhlunchhunga Hmar drew a good save from Phurba Lachenpa from a free-kick in Hyderabad's sole threatening action in a one-sided first half.

The hosts did ask questions of Mumbai a few minutes before the hour mark, after coming close with headers from a set-piece while replays also showed contact as Stefan Sapic was hauled down in the box. Hyderabad nearly scored in the 64th minute when Devendra Murgaokar ran onto a long ball and evaded Lachenpa's challenge, but had lost his balance and could not strike the ball on target. Jorge Ortiz's search for a first goal in Mumbai colours almost came to an end in the 69th minute, only for Arshdeep to make an incredible save from point-blank range after the striker had space and time in the box. Ortiz ought to have scored ten minutes later when Arshdeep spilled a cross into his path, but Manoj Mohammed and Sapic cleared off the line, with the goalkeeper not in the picture. Manoj made another crucial tackle, preventing Chhangte from striking on goal after the Mumbai superstar had run clear. Ultimately, Hyderabad held on for the draw, with Mumbai set to reflect on a game they ought to have won.