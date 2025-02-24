Open Extended Reactions

We are back! The 2025 MLS season is now underway, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 1 to come up with this week's order of all 30 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

You could say that FCC got a bit fortunate with how Kévin Denkey was allowed to run in behind and nod a ball over a goalkeeper in no man's land for the lone goal in their 1-0 win over RBNY, but they probably should have been at least a goal up at that point. Evander fit right in, and Cincy should be back among the league's best.

Inter made massive changes over the winter, on the pitch and in the front office, and it showed in a lackluster performance against NYCFC. But you know what didn't change? Lionel Messi. He was sensational, so Miami managed a 2-2 draw despite the hiccups and playing 67 minutes down a man.

Lionel Messi got a last-minute assist to help Inter Miami begin their 2025 MLS season with a 2-2 draw against NYCFC. (Photo by Michael Pimentel / ISI Photos /Getty Images)

The Black and Gold didn't play pretty, but it was still effective, thanks to Jeremy Ebobisse's strike on his LAFC debut to beat Minnesota 1-0.

The Sounders had multiple opportunities to put Charlotte away, but they were wasteful and then put the ball in their own net in stoppage time so they had to settle for a disappointing 2-2 draw in the rain.

It looked like the Loons might walk away from LA with a well-earned point, but they got burned late and had to deal with a 1-0 loss. They showed that they will be a solid and deep team (as expected), so you know they have a high floor. But they're going to need to be more dangerous on the ball to truly compete with the best in MLS.

After a winter of change, there were questions about whether Columbus would still be among the league's best teams, and despite a 4-2 win over Chicago, those questions remain. The Fire made life easy on the Crew, but if you can pick up three points while providing head coach Wilfried Nancy more time to figure things out, you're doing alright.

Welcome to MLS, Emmanuel Latte Lath! The league's record signing hit for a pair in his debut as the Five Stripes took down Montréal 3-2, but it was a bit iffy at the back, where goalkeeper Brad Guzan was outstanding to preserve the win.

Emmanuel Latte Lath scored a brace to help Atlanta United begin their season with a 3-2 win over Montréal. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We knew the defending champions would look worse than they will in April (when Joseph Paintsil returns from injury) and even worse than they will in August when Riqui Puig gets healthy. But a 2-0 loss to expansion side San Diego? That's surprisingly bad.

How exactly did St. Louis fail to score? It took some superb work by the woodwork, offside flag and goalkeeper Zack Steffen to keep City out and somehow turn a good performance by the home side into a 0-0 draw.

Don't ask Charlotte how they got a 2-2 draw in Seattle. It doesn't matter if it was ugly, or that they could have easily lost by multiple goals. They hung around somehow and then worked a Sounders own goal to steal a point. Take it and run, boys.

The Caps went winless in their last seven to end the 2024 regular season, putting a damper on a previously encouraging season and blowing the Cascadia Cup. So rolling the Timbers 4-1 to kick off 2025 goes a very long way. Jayden Nelson is going to live in Portland's nightmares for what he did to them on Sunday.