Open Extended Reactions

Concacaf has launched an investigation into an incident that occurred in the final minutes of the Concacaf Champions Cup match between Los Angeles FC and the Colorado Rapids after Sergi Palencia allegedly called Chidozie Awaziem a derogatory term.

Confusion arose at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles as the referees added six minutes of added time to the second leg of the first-round series.

Colorado Rapids head coach Chris Armas later explained that Awaziem was left visibly upset after being called a derogatory term, causing a standstill in the game's last moments.

Concacaf is investigating LAFC's Sergi Palencia after an incident in the CCL match vs. Colorado. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

"Yeah, there was an incident that happened on the field. Our player Chidozie Awaziem was pretty clear and upset about a derogatory term that he said was clear about what was said," Armas said. "Our club, I, are fully behind our player to support him with the investigation to further investigate what went down. He was visibly upset."

A Concacaf spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that the organization will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

"Concacaf has initiated an investigation into a reported incident between players Chidozie Awaziem of Colorado Rapids and Sergi Palencia of Los Angeles FC during last night's Concacaf Champions Cup match. The investigation will involve a thorough review of the match officials' reports, available match footage, and the respective positions of both clubs."

When asked about the situation after the match, LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo pledged his full support to the investigation and players.

"He thought it was directed towards him. I don't know exactly what was said. I'm sure the ref will write a report. We'll figure it out. We want to support the players," Cherundolo said.

The Colorado Rapids issued a statement on Wednesday.

"The Colorado Rapids fully support Concacaf's ongoing investigation into the reported use of abusive language by an LAFC player during last night's match at BMO Stadium.

"As a club, we do not tolerate any form of abuse, and we stand with our players following these very serious allegations. This language has no place in our game."

LAFC advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 due to the away-goals rule after drawing 2-2 against the Colorado Rapids over the two-legged series.

Though Colorado won the first leg 2-1, LAFC scored a goal at Dick's Sporting Goods Park and triumphed 1-0 in the second match to secure the ticket into the next round of the international tournament.

LAFC will now host the Columbus Crew at BMO Stadium on March 4 for the first leg of the round-of-16 series.