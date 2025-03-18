Open Extended Reactions

Major League Soccer will host Liga MX for the 2025 All-Star match on July 23 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The 2025 edition of the game will mark the fourth time MLS confronts Liga MX in the All-Star game, previously playing against the Mexican opponent in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

MLS remained unbeaten against Liga MX before 2024, when the Mexican league triumphed 4-1 over the American side at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

MLS briefly returned to a previous format when inviting Arsenal to participate in the event in 2023, losing 5-0 against the Premier League side in front of a sold-out crowd at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Though European teams announced a summer tour across the United States, MLS confirmed to ESPN that the focus remained solely on Liga MX.

"For this year, we were always looking at Liga MX," MLS executive vice president Camilo Durana told ESPN. "We did face Liga MX, and then we went back to sort of a game versus Arsenal format in DC, and then we decided to reengage with Liga MX for at least what has been two editions. We think it's a format that works better for us."

Durana later revealed the constant competition between Liga MX and MLS in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and now All-Star event fosters the growth of the American league.

"When we conducted a study, it was really about how we grow MLS and what are the things that we need to do to expedite that growth. And one of them was proving the quality of our play to fans against the quality of play that is very referential. And so the insight was we need to find more opportunities to play Liga MX teams, because it is really the reference point in North America," Durana said.

The 2025 edition of the game will mark the fourth time MLS confronts Liga MX in the All-Star game. USA Today Images

"It's been a very intentional development of a rivalry between our Leagues that helps us grow at expedited rates. Across everything we're doing with Liga and MX, be it Leagues Cup, playing in Champions Cup, All-Star, more opportunities to play against each other. I think the All-Star format is yet another touch point that is part of this growing rivalry that delivers the kind of game that fans want to watch on the field."

Beyond the match, the event will also include an All-Star skills challenge between the two leagues that sees 10 players from MLS and 10 players from Liga MX compete in a series of obstacles.

Like in the past, the MLS roster will boast 26 players that have been selected by fans, the MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez and two figures chosen by Don Garber, league commissioner.