Craig Burley explains why he was surprisingly impressed with the Netherlands after their 2-2 draw against Spain. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Spain defender Pau Cubarsí suffered an ankle injury in their 2-2 UEFA Nations League draw with the Netherlands in their quarterfinal first leg and will return to his club Barcelona, the Spanish federation said on Friday.

The 18-year-old was substituted in the 41st minute of Thursday's match and Cubarsí will be unavailable for Sunday's second leg in Valencia.

"After the tests carried out by the Royal Spanish Football Federation medical team, it has been decided that the player will return to his club Barcelona, to begin his recovery from the discomfort he has in his right ankle," the federation said in a statement.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has called up Lazio defender Mario Gila to join the squad in Valencia.