Gab & Juls speak about Thomas Tuchel ahead of his first game as England manager. (0:55)

Thomas Tuchel rang the changes in the first England starting XI as he gave debuts to Dan Burn and Myles Lewis-Skelly in defence and opted for Marcus Rashford's speed on the wing for the Three Lions' clash with Albania at Wembley on Friday.

Tuchel was appointed as Gareth Southgate's permanent successor in October but started in the role in June, delaying his first match until March's two World Cup qualifiers. It meant Lee Carsley's period as interim coach was extended until after the last international break in November.

The German coach was critical of some of Southgate's decisions during interviews during the build-up to Monday's match and named a much-changed XI to the one that started England's 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland under Carsley four months ago.

Tuchel paired Burn with Villa's Ezri Konsa, while Lewis-Skelly and Kyle Walker started at full-back. Curtis Jones was picked to play alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in midfield, while Harry Kane and Phil Foden were also among the XI.

Rashford's improvement since joining Villa on loan from Manchester United was rewarded with a spot on the right wing. It will be his first appearance for the national team since a 2-2 friendly draw with Belgium on March 26, 2024.

Jordan Pickford kept his place in goal ahead of Dean Henderson and the uncapped James Trafford.

Tuchel's selections meant there was no place for the likes of Marc Guéhi, Morgan Rogers or the returning Jordan Henderson.