England vs Latvia: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Thomas Tuchel made it through his first test as England boss in a narrow win over Albania on Friday. His second assignment is around the corner, though, with a Monday night clash scheduled against Latvia.

Tuchel handed debuts to Dan Burn and Myles Lewis-Skelly, with the latter becoming the youngest England player to score on his debut. Harry Kane wrapped up the scoring for England, who made it a winning start to their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

There was room for improvement, Tuchel said, citing a lack of "discipline." Will England make those further steps against Latvia?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Monday's game at Wembley.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fubo in the United States and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Monday, March 24 at 7:45 p.m. GMT (5:45 p.m. E.T.; 1:15 a.m. IST on Tuesday)

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Referee: Orel Grinfeeld (Israel)

VAR: Ziv Adler (Israel)

Team news:

Alex Livesey - Danehouse / Getty Images

England

Morgan Gibbs-White, Jarell Quansah and Aaron Ramsdale were left out of the 23-man squad against Albania, although could be in the mix to face Latvia. Quansah and James Trafford are the only uncapped members in the squad.

Latvia

Latvia striker Dario Šits came off the bench at half-time and broke the deadlock in their opening World Cup qualifying win against Andorra, although it remains to be seen if he will make the starting lineup at Wembley.

Expected Lineups:

England

GK: Jordan Pickford

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB: Levi Colwill | CB: Marc Guehi | RB: Reece James

CM: Declan Rice | CM: Jordan Henderson

LW: Anthony Gordon | AM: Morgan Rogers | RW: Jarrod Bowen

ST: Harry Kane

Latvia

GK: Krisjanis Zviedris

CB: Raivis Andris Jurkovskis | CB: Antonijs Cernomordijs | CB: Daniels Balodis

LM: Andrej Ciganiks CM: Aleksejs Saveljevs | CM: Dario Sits | RM: Roberts Savalnieks

AM: Janis Ikaunieks | AM: Dmitrijs Zelenkovs

ST: Vladislavs Gutkovskis

Stats:

Englandand Latvia have never met each in competitive action. This being the first game between the two sides.

England are unbeaten in their last 32 World Cup qualifiers (W24 D8), the longest ongoing run of any European nation.

Thomas Tuchel won his first game as England boss, which was not a suprise since the last England men's manager to lose their first game was Alf Ramsey in 1963 (against France)

Robert Lewandowski (35) is the only player in Europe's top five leagues to score more goals in all competitions than Harry Kane (32) in 2024-25.

Jude Bellingham broke Wayne Rooney's record (40) for most England caps won before turning 22 with his 41st cap coming against Albania.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (18 years and 176 days) became the youngest player to score on his England senior debut with his goal against Albania, surpassing Marcus Rashford's previous record (18 years and 209 days), which was set in a 2-1 victory over Australia in 2016.

