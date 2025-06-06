Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United legend David Beckham will be given a knighthood in King Charles' birthday honors list, according to British media reports.

The news, reported by multiple outlets including the BBC and the Times, comes after almost a decade of Beckham missing out on the country's highest honorary title amid a successful football career and extensive charity work -- he has long served as an ambassador for Unicef and the King's Foundation.

The honors list is expected to be announced next week. Beckham's wife, Victoria, will reportedly take the name Lady Beckham.

David Beckham played 115 times for England, with over half of those appearances as captain. Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Beckham earned 115 England caps, including 59 games as captain. He remains the only English men's player to score at three different World Cups having appeared at every major tournament for the Three Lions between 1998 and 2006.

He also played a part in helping London to secure the hosting rights to the 2012 Olympic Games.

Beckham helped United win six Premier League titles, including famously lifting the treble in 1999. He also played for Real Madrid during their Galacticos era, raised the profile of Major League Soccer by joining LA Galaxy, and enjoyed spells at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain before retiring in 2013.

He is a co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami, where he managed to sign a quartet of former Barcelona stars, spearheaded by Lionel Messi.