Sunderland have completed the signing of striker Brian Brobbey from Ajax, the Premier League club have announced.

The 23-year old joins in a deal worth up to £25 million ($33.8m).

Brobbey is yet to appear for Ajax in the Eredivisie this season and will head to the Premier League to bolster Sunderland's attacking options.

The Netherlands international came through Ajax's academy before making his first-team debut in 2020.

Sunderland made the move after Chelsea looked to recall Marc Guiu from his loan at the club following Liam Delap's injury at the weekend.

He becomes Régis Le Bris latest new signing on Tyneside this summer in a busy window.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton and PA contributed to this report.