Andy Robertson said Liverpool's senior players issued a "don't panic" message to the squad after last Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Anfield inflicted a fourth successive loss for the Premier League champions.

Liverpool ended their losing streak with a 5-1 Champions League win away to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, but Arne Slot's side travel to Brentford on Saturday looking to claim victory in the league for the first time since mid-September.

And Scotland defender Robertson, who made a rare start in Frankfurt after losing his left-back spot to summer signing Milos Kerkez this season, said that the key to Liverpool returning to form is all of the players keeping calm amid the worrying form slump.

"When you are on a losing streak it is important to end it as quickly as you can," Robertson told reporters. "But the message from the leaders in the group after Manchester United was "Don't panic."

"We need to get our performance levels lifted and that's a fact. That's what we tried to focus on, lifting our performance levels with and without the ball. We knew if we did that then the result should be on our side.

"Thankfully we did that and then when we go 3-1 up [against Eintracht] you see lads starting to enjoy themselves and that's what you want -- people playing with a smile on their face and people enjoying playing for this club, scoring goals, assisting goals.

"Winning 5-1 in the Champions League is quite rare, it doesn't happen very often, and you have to enjoy nights like that and hopefully a lot of lads take a lot from it.

"But it's only one win and we have a lot of work to do and the next game is on us in two days.

"We need to move on quickly and put a winning streak together rather than a losing streak."

Andy Robertson said Liverpool players need to keep calm. Getty

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai have said that the squad held a players' meeting after the United defeat to assess what has been going wrong.

But Robertson said that communication within the Anfield dressing-room has become the norm, no matter what the sequence of results.

"We always talk in the changing room -- even when we were winning five games in a row," he said. "We talk so that's normal after games, whether we do it in small groups or big groups.

"That wasn't a panic, it was more "keep doing what you're doing, keep focusing, and as long as we stick together as a group everything will turn."

"If you look to your left and right, the quality we have in our squad is unbelievable and if we show that on a day-to-day basis, we will be successful.

"But everyone was normal [after Frankfurt]. We are just delighted we've ended our losing streak and won the game 5-1. No special reaction."