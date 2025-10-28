Inter Milan's Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martínéz was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning in which an 81-year-old man died, the Italian police confirmed to ESPN.

Martínéz, 27, was driving to Inter's training ground in Appiano Gentile when at 9:43 a.m. on a provincial road in Fenegrò, Como, Italy, when the car struck a man in an electric wheelchair that had crossed into his lane, the police report said.

Martínéz stopped at the scene and called the emergency services, with an ambulance and a helicopter arriving minutes later, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

Como's police command informed ESPN that Martínéz was not harmed but was in a state of shock and was undergoing the mandatory blood tests at a nearby hospital that detect alcohol and drugs.

Josep Martínéz was involved in crash in which an 81-year-old died, police said. Getty

An investigation has been opened with police examining the tire marks on the road to reconstruct the braking distance and initial speed.

Early indications are that the electric wheelchair changed direction suddenly. Inter Milan coach Christian Chivu's news conference, which was scheduled for 2 p.m. local time, was canceled.

Inter host Fiorentina on Wednesday in Serie A.