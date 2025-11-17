How Scotland can qualify for 2026 World Cup even if they fail vs. Denmark

Open Extended Reactions

For Scotland's Tartan Army, it doesn't get any bigger than this.

Steve Clarke's side will become the first Scotland team in a generation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup if they can beat Denmark at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Clarke has already guided Scotland to two major tournaments -- his sides exited in the group stages of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 -- but making the World Cup would eclipse all of that.

"We need positive backing [from the fans]," Clarke said this week. "One of my favourite sayings for the players is 'play with the anticipation of success and not the fear of failure'. I'm going to ask the Hampden crowd to do that on Tuesday night."

But what do Scotland need to qualify, and what happens if they don't manage it this week?

How Scotland can qualify vs. Denmark on Tuesday

Scotland are one game away from making the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

It's a simple equation, really: Only a win for Scotland will do.

They made their task harder with Saturday's disappointing 3-2 defeat to Greece, leaving them one point behind Group C leaders Denmark, thanks in part to Belarus holding the Danes to a 2-2 draw at the weekend.

Scotland can finish no lower than second in Group C, meaning that anything but a victory on Tuesday will send them into the World Cup playoffs.

A victory is very much possible, though -- Scotland drew 0-0 in Copenhagen when the two sides met in the reverse fixture in September. Can a home advantage help turn the tide in their favour?

What happens if Scotland don't beat Denmark?

Scotland will enter the World Cup qualification playoffs if they fail to beat Denmark on Tuesday. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Failure to beat Denmark would condemn Scotland to a runners-up finish in their World Cup qualifying group and send them to the European playoffs where they will get one final chance to book their place.

The European playoffs sees the 12 group runners-up, as well as four Nations League group winners, split between four pots.

The group runners-up will be seeded among the first three pots, while the Nations League sides will make up the fourth pot. This is important as the semifinals are made of each team in Pot 1 being drawn against those in Pot 4, and sides in Pot 2 being drawn against those in Pot 3. (In each semifinal, those in Pots 1 and 2 will be at home).

The draw will take place on Thursday directly after the inter-continental playoff draw -- a separate qualification tournament for non-European sides -- which is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. GMT.

What happened last time Scotland were in the playoff tournament?

Scotland lost to Ukraine in the 2022 World Cup qualification playoffs. Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images

As any Scotland fan will know, they've been here before -- few will have forgetten the painful 3-1 playoff semifinal defeat to Ukraine at Hampden Park in June 2022.

That game, though, was the closest that Scotland have been to reaching the World Cup since they last appeared at the tournament in 1998.

In each of the previous World Cup qualification groups between 2022 and 2018, Scotland failed to even make the play-in tournament, finishing third or lower in the group.

For that, Clarke will at least be known as the manager who has brought Scotland closer to a World Cup than anyone else this century. Whether they can complete their bid and book their place will play a deciding role in how he and his squad will be remembered.

"I have talked before about the character of this group," Clarke said of his side in October. "The Scottish public should love to have them. They never know when they're beat.

"They want to be remembered as a really successful group of players and hopefully they're on their way to doing that by getting to another tournament."