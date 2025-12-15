Open Extended Reactions

Toluca beat Tigres in an epic penalty shootout to win the 2025 Apertura title. Jonathan Mondragon/Jam Media/Getty Images

When discussing the hierarchy of Mexican soccer, the conversation always begins with the "big four" of Liga MX. Club América, Chivas, Cruz Azul and Pumas all consistently dominate the attention of the country's sports world on any given day. As the country's most high-profile and powerful teams, they not only serve as the vanguards of Liga MX, but also as the benchmarks for other hopefuls within the league. But after winning the 2025 Apertura title on Sunday, Toluca have now made that big four into a big five.

"It was destiny," said star forward and Mexico international Alexis Vega to TUDN about scoring the game-winning penalty in Sunday's Apertura final.

- Chivas makes 'Chicharito' Hernández exit official

- How travel will impact World Cup group stage, and why it matters

- World's weirdest soccer leagues: 8 champions? Points for losing?

Lifting their second consecutive title after beating Tigres through a dramatic 12-round penalty shootout, winning 9-8 after the two legs finished 2-2 on aggregate, Los Diablos Rojos are worthy additions to the pantheon of Liga MX's greatest. Similar to the amount of penalties needed, Toluca now have 12 Mexican top-flight championships, putting them second in the all-time list alongside Chivas. Flexing their muscle in the modern era of Liga MX, nine of those have happened in the last 30 years.

Their die-hard fanbase, who sat behind a red devil tifo on Sunday that read "Hoy y siempre unidos hasta el final" ("Today and always united until the end"), also keep them in the running among the most prominent in Mexican soccer.

Toluca fans helped their team make the most of home advantage in the second leg of the 2025 Liga MX Apertura final. Jonathan Mondragon/Jam Media/Getty Images

All that said, reaching Sunday's championship wasn't easy. Sure, Toluca were the favorites as the No. 1 seed after a stellar regular season, but they were missing Vega for the entirety of the playoffs until the last match of the two-legged final series. In every playoff round, beginning with the quarterfinals last month, Los Diablos Rojos also allowed the first goal.

While chasing one of those deficits against Tigres in the final, Toluca were down 1-0 after a clumsy mistake from goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez in last Wednesday's first leg. In response, Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed took a significant risk by starting backup Luis Garcia in his place for Sunday's second leg. And as per usual in the playoffs, Mohamed's men were chasing a lead.

The distance between Toluca and Tigres then doubled after Fernando Gorriaran scored in the 14th minute of the second leg. Almost as if the soccer gods were pulling a cruel prank, the shot from André-Pierre Gignac off a free kick at first appeared like an easy save for García before it ricocheted off Gorriarán's legs.

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Cristina Alexander debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

With Toluca needing at least two goals to stay in the final, the TV cameras cut to the home crowd at the Estadio Nemesio Diez, highlighting a couple that were seen praying to higher divine powers that could somehow intervene or bring the same fortunes that brought them a title last season. Those pleas were answered with the team's unity that mirrored the tifo in the stands.

"We're a family," said captain Marcel Ruiz to TUDN about the mentality of the team. "We all love each other far beyond the field, we're family. We're devoted to each other."

First came a wonder-strike from Brazilian winger Helinho in the 40th minute, and then in the 52nd it was leading Portuguese striker Paulinho who made it 2-2 on aggregate. Level at full time, and through two halves of extra time, penalties would decide their fates.

Rosary in hand, Mohamed watched the shootout as it went into sudden death. By the 11th round, the goalkeepers also got involved, with Garcia denying a spot-kick from fellow goalie Nahuel Guzman to keep Toluca alive. At this point, the coach from Los Diablos Rojos couldn't even watch.

"I didn't even see the penalties," Mohamed admitted after the match. "I only heard the noise."

El gol del título 🏆 en este final de película 🥹 https://t.co/v1rrZxksdw pic.twitter.com/ztBcmkpOsZ — Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) December 15, 2025

Vega, back from injury in his first playoff game of the season after being substituted in the 80th minute, paused for a little over 10 seconds before taking his shot that would define the series. He slotted the ball past Guzman, solidifying back-to-back championships and the 12th title for Toluca.

Shortly after the final whistle, the 28-year-old academy product leapt into the supporters' section to sing with fans. "With my friends I'm celebrating another win," rang out one verse.

Often living in the shadow of the big four, especially those down the road in the cultural and sporting heart of the country in Mexico City, supporters of Los Diablos Rojos have plenty to celebrate. It's not simply about lifting another trophy, but as mentioned, it's also about cementing the club among the elite in Mexican soccer.

For decades, those in the big four have had a grip on Liga MX. Even with the heralded parity that exists within the league, general debates and analysis tend to begin and end with those four clubs. That's starting to change in the modern era, and even if Sunday's result had swung in favor of Tigres, another Mexican side that has invested heavily in the 21st century, the conversation would be the same.

While Club América remain on top with 16 all-time titles, Toluca are now four behind with 12 championships, alongside Chivas. Had Tigres won, they would have tied Cruz Azul with nine titles in fourth.

Digging deeper into the source of success for both Toluca and Tigres, it's perhaps not a surprise that spending more on players and infrastructure -- Los Diablos Rojos have the first "player care department" in Liga MX -- means success on the field. Nonetheless, it's still a warning shot to the usual giants that Liga MX is evolving with or without them. And Toluca are hungry for more.

"It's not a dynasty [yet]," said Mohamed. "But we want to keep winning. We like to be in this scenario, and well, we'll continue on this path."