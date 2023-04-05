AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Larry Mize and Sandy Lyle delivered two of the most memorable shots in Masters history in consecutive years.

Mize, the first champion born in Augusta, holed a 140-foot chip from right of the 11th green in the second hole of a playoff to beat Greg Norman in 1987, probably the one shot that haunts Norman the most. The next year, Lyle hit a 7-iron from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole to 10 feet and made the birdie putt to win.

Now they are linked again. They announced during the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night that this will be their final year playing the Masters.

"As they were in 1988, when Larry presented the green jacket to Sandy, they are connected again this week," Masters chairman Fred Ridley said. "We commend them for their fine play over four decades and for representing the Masters so well. Rest assured, their victories will forever be remembered."

This is Mize's 40th consecutive Masters, while Lyle was part of the "Big Five" from Europe who once seemingly ruled the Masters. Lyle, Bernhard Langer, Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam and Nick Faldo combined to win nine times between 1980 and 1996, including a stretch of seven wins in 12 years.

The news was shared with the 33 champions at the Masters club dinner Tuesday night.

"Larry got a little emotional," two-time champion Jose Maria Olazabal said. "He had a hard time trying to speak. Actually, he didn't. It was a very emotional dinner. So it was nice."