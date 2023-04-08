Heavy rains that left pools of standing water across Augusta National brought play to a halt at the Masters on Saturday, and Brooks Koepka and the rest of the field will have a long Sunday slog to decide who will wear the green jacket.

After players finished the second round in the rain early Saturday morning, the weather left up enough to start the third round at 11:30 a.m. ET. The rains, however, returned early in the third round, causing play to be suspended for the day at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The forecast looks drier for Sunday, when the field will finish that round before playing the final round.

Koepka increased his lead to 4 strokes, playing the first six holes in 1 under to get to 13 under overall through 42 holes. Jon Rahm is next at 9 under, having played the first six holes in 1 over, while amateur Sam Bennett, the final member of the featured threesome, remains in third, falling back to 6 under after going 2 over in the same span.

Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Patrick Cantlay are tied for fourth at 5 under.

A steady rain only got heavier after the third round began shortly before lunchtime, with those making the cut going off in threesomes from both the first and 10th tees.

But it became impossible to carry on as large puddles began to form on the pristine greens.

After making the cut on the number, Tiger Woods is plus-6 through seven holes and is last at plus-9 in the 54-player field.

Woods was in danger of missing the cut at the Masters for the first time as a professional when he resumed his second round in a cold, driving rain and bogeyed his final two holes. That left Woods at 3 over and tied for 52nd, while the top 50 and ties make the cut.

Moments after Woods signed his scorecard, though, Justin Thomas missed a short par putt at the 17th, dropping him to 3-over and bringing everyone at that number inside the cut line. Thomas then bogeyed the 18th, ensuring Woods would play.

"It is what it is," said 63-year-old Fred Couples, who broke Bernhard Langer's record for the oldest player to make the cut at the Masters. "Am I going to look thrilled to play 18 holes in this [Saturday] afternoon? No, I'm a wimp. I'm an old wimp. But I'm excited to play."

Turns out Couples only played nine more holes Saturday -- three more than Koepka.

In addition to Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Mike Weir also missed the cut.

Players will return to the course early Sunday to finish off the third round before jumping right into the final round with hopes of completing play before sundown.

Sunday's forecast is much more promising, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-60s and sunshine breaking through in the afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.