Open Extended Reactions

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot a 5-under 66 to take a 4-shot lead at the LIV Golf Andalucia tournament Saturday.

Lahiri added to his 69 from Friday to go 7 under overall after two rounds. He hit six birdies to overcome one bogey at the Real Club Valderrama course in southern Spain.

"I made a lot of putts. Holed a chip. You had to do all of that to shoot 5 [under]. So I'm really happy that I was in a good zone, pretty calm," Lahiri said. "Had a few lipouts, a few missed chances early. Just kind of stayed in the round. Stayed in the shot. Stayed in the present. Really happy obviously, yeah."

Danny Lee of New Zealand was his nearest chaser at 3 under, followed by Martin Kaymer, Tyrrell Hatton and Eugenio Chacarra at 2 under.

Dean Burmester led after Round 1, but his 4-over 75 for the day pushed him back to 1 under along with Lee Westwood and three other players.

Home favorite Jon Rahm was at even par after going 2 under on Saturday in his first event in Spain since joining the LIV circuit.

Thanks to Lahiri's performance, Crushers GC has a 4-stroke lead over Fireball GC and a 5-stroke advantage versus Stinger GC in the team competition.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.