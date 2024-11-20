How to watch 2024 LPGA CME Group Tour Championship

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 LPGA Tour season wraps up this weekend with the CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, in Naples, Florida. The top 60 golfers earn a spot in the CME Group Tour Championship, with the entire field competing for the $11 million purse and the $4 million winner's check, the largest single prize in the history of women's golf. Coming off her seventh LPGA Tour win of the year, Nelly Korda looks to capture her first end-of-the-year LPGA title since 2021. Korda finished tied for eighth a season ago behind 2023 champion Amy Yang. The player who wins the CME Group Tour Championship will be crowned the "Race to the CME Globe Champion."

Here are key facts about the 2024 event:

When is the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship?

Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: Coverage starts at 7:30 a.m.

Friday: Coverage starts at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday: Coverage starts at 8:15 a.m.

Sunday: Coverage starts at 8:50 a.m.

Coverage includes featured groups each day.

