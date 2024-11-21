Open Extended Reactions

Nelly Korda capped her best season by capturing the top two honors Wednesday at the Rolex LPGA Awards in Naples, Florida.

The 26-year-old Florida native received the Rolex Player of the Year Award and the Rolex Annika Major Award, which goes to the major winner who had the best overall results in the season's big five events.

Korda won seven events in 2024, including the Chevron Championship, her second career major title.

"It's been crazy, it's been such a fun year, full of ups and downs, but I am so, so grateful for my team sitting right here," Korda said. "It's been an amazing year and I'm so grateful to be doing what I love."

Korda entered the year with six career LPGA tournament wins but she added victories at the LPGA Drive On Championship, the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, the Ford Championship, the T-Mobile Match Play, the Mizuho Americas Open and The Annika in addition to the Chevron Championship.

She missed the cut at both the U.S. Women's Open and the Women's PGA Championship before tying for 26th at the Evian Championship and tying for second at the Women's British Open.

With Lilia Vu having won Player of the Year in 2023, U.S. golfers have captured the honor in consecutive years for the first time since Betsy King and Beth Daniel did so in 1993 and 1994, respectively.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko was awarded the Heather Farr Perseverance Award, given for "hard work, dedication and love of the game of golf." Ko, 27, earned the gold medal at the Paris Olympics to become the youngest player to earn Hall of Fame status since the current format went into place.

Ko's three victories this year included a major, the Women's British Open.

"2024 has felt like a fairytale, one word, fairytale," Ko said. "I can't believe it, even now while looking at some of the highlights. I still get goosebumps."

Ally Ewing received the Founders Award, given to the player who best "exemplifies the spirit, ideals and values of the LPGA through her behavior and deeds."

Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, and Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, were given the Commissioners Award. The honor recognizes "a person or organization that has contributed uniquely to the LPGA and its Members, furthered the cause of women's golf, and possesses character and standards of the highest order."

Gale Peterson, a teaching pro at Sea Island Golf Performance Center in St. Simons, Ga., won the Ellen Griffin Rolex Award.

First-time LPGA tournament winners Bailey Tardy, Linnea Strom and Lauren Coughlin also were recognized.