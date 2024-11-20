Open Extended Reactions

LPGA golfers will compete for a record $131 million in purse money in 2025, the circuit's 75th anniversary season, the tour announced Wednesday.

The LPGA's 33-event schedule tees off with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida, from Jan. 30-Feb. 2 and concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, from Nov. 20-23.

The 2025 schedule includes a new stop at the Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, from May 1-4, and a return to Cancun, Mexico, for the Riviera Maya Open three weeks later. It will be the first LPGA tournament played in Cancun since 2017.

The LPGA will hold tournaments in 14 U.S. states and 11 other countries, including two multievent Asian swings in the spring and fall and a European swing in the summer.

"The 2024 season was another year of historic growth for the LPGA Tour, and with this 2025 schedule we will continue to improve on that growth," LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a statement. "This schedule is highlighted by two exciting new events, a new multi-year title for the longest-running non-major tournament on the LPGA Tour, even higher purse sizes, increased benefits that will enhance the athlete experience, improved geographical flow and a longer offseason that will give our athletes a well-deserved rest after their tremendous work in 2024."

The record prize money represents a 90% increase of more than $62 million since 2021, the LPGA said. The tour said nonmajor tournaments will offer $83 million in prize money and 16 tournaments will have purses of at least $3 million, including 10 nonmajor and non-Tour Championship events.

On top of the increased purses, 24 events will offer golfers travel stipends, free accommodations and/or guaranteed minimum payouts.

Marcoux Samaan also said the LPGA will have fully subsidized health insurance for its players next year. Previously, they had an $1,800 stipend in 2021 that grew to $4,000 this year. Full coverage is "something we've been working on in this organization for a really long time, and we're really proud of that," she said.

The CME Group Tour Championship will have an $11 million purse, including $4 million to the winner, the largest single prize in the history of women's golf.

There will be $47 million at stake in the five major championships, which begin at the Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas, April 24-27. The U.S. Women's Open will be played at Erin Hills in Wisconsin for the first time from May 29-June 1 followed by a first stop at the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas, for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship from June 19-22.

The Amundi Evian Championship in France is scheduled for July 10-13, and the major season wraps up three weeks later with the AIG Women's Open in Wales.

The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, a 32-player, match-play team event, returns after a one-year hiatus. The unofficial event will be played at New Korea Country Club in late October. LPGA golfers will also compete with PGA players in the Grant Thornton Invitational, another unofficial event, in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.