Former major winner Davis Love III is recovering from open-heart surgery.

CBS' Jim Nantz made the announcement during the network's coverage of the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, saying the surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, was planned and Love is recovering well.

Nantz said he spoke with Love after he was released from the hospital Saturday. Love told him the surgery was to fix "a leaky valve" that was discovered 10 years ago.

"I went in healthy, and I came out healthier," Nantz said Love told him.

Love, 60, is a 21-time winner on the PGA Tour. His lone major win came at the 1997 PGA Championship. He also won The Players Championship twice (1992, 2003).