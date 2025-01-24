Open Extended Reactions

The LPGA has canceled the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship near Los Angeles because the underwriter of the tournament failed to make payments for the 2024 and 2025 tournaments.

The LPGA said in a statement Friday that canceling the tournament was unavoidable because the underwriter failed to fulfill "any portion of its payment obligations."

Nelly Korda was the defending champion at Palos Verdes Golf Club. The tournament had been scheduled for March 20-23.

The tour said it would work with title partner Fir Hills and Pak, the Hall of Fame tournament host, to explore other options.

"We remain dedicated to bringing this event back to our schedule to honor the incredible legacy of Seri Pak, who has been a wonderful ambassador for the game and this event," said Liz Moore, the interim LPGA commissioner.

Pak, a South Korean native, played on the LPGA Tour from 1996 to 2016 and won 25 events, including five majors. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.