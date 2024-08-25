Open Extended Reactions

GRAND BLANC, Mich. -- Stewart Cink won The Ally Challenge on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory.

The 51-year-old Cink won in his 10th career start on the 50-and-over tour. He became the 22nd player to win on each of the PGA Tour's three tours -- the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

He won about five months after blowing a late lead in Tucson.

"It was a motivation, for sure, once I got near the lead in the first round," Cink said. "I know I'm capable of winning, but we have this funny way of believing in like the 2% of things that happen instead of the 98%. Tucson, I think was probably a 2%, but it happened."

Cink finished at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills to match the tournament record set by Joe Durant in 2021. The eight-time PGA Tour titlist -- and winner of the 2009 Open Championship -- has made 14 starts this season, the best a tie for 24th in the Sony Open in Hawaii.

"I was just really proud of myself -- the way I stayed in the moment and just did the best I could on every shot," Cink said. "Today, the best I could do was pretty darn good. It was some of the best golf I've played in quite a while."

K.J. Choi was second after a 67. Mike Weir (64) was another stroke back, and Darren Clarke (67) followed at 10 under.

Bernhard Langer (65) was 9 under with David Duval (65), Bob Estes (70), Steve Allan (71) and David Branshaw (71). The 66-year-old Langer has a record 46 PGA Tour Champions victories.