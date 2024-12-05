Open Extended Reactions

SUN CITY, South Africa -- Defending champion Max Homa birdied his last two holes to shoot a 6-under 66 and take a one-shot lead over South African Ockie Strydom in the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Thursday.

Homa started his round with three straight birdies and had two more on the front nine. He dropped two shots with bogeys on the back nine.

Strydom's opening round of 67 included four birdies, an eagle and a bogey.

After missing out on qualifying for the Tour Championship in August, Homa had made just two tour-level starts. Last year, he became the fifth American to lift the trophy in South Africa.

The six-time PGA Tour winner is trying to become the eighth player to successfully defend his title at the tournament - and the first American to do it since Jim Furyk in 2006.

Homa is among three players in the field who are ranked in the top 50, along with Corey Conners - who opened with a 72 - and Thriston Lawrence, who shot a 71.

The field also includes American Will Zalatoris, who had a 74 after a double bogey on the par-4 13th hole.