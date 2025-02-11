Justin Thomas ends his round in style as he holes out from the fairway for eagle and tosses his club into the air in celebration. (0:36)

The 2025 PGA Tour season is six tournaments in, with the Genesis Invitational up next at Torrey Pines, where it was moved following the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

With the West Coast swing nearing an end, we're looking at some of what we've seen from the early part of the season. Who has been impressive? What have we learned so far? Latest on when we might see Tiger Woods?

ESPN.com golf reporter Mark Schlabach and Paolo Uggetti answer some of the big questions from the start of the season.

What's one big takeaway you have from the early part of the golf season?

Mark Schlabach: It's good for the PGA Tour to have Rory McIlroy playing great golf again. While Scottie Scheffler's dominance in 2024 made for one of the most memorable seasons in history, the fact that no one outside of Xander Schauffele rose up to challenge him made things somewhat anticlimactic.

Rory has the game and guts to challenge Scheffler, and his performance at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am offers some hope that he's returning to peak form. The PGA Tour needs superstars (other than Scheffler) winning big tournaments, and there are few names bigger than McIlroy.

I'd throw Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in that same category, and their early results in 2025 should give golf fans hope that they're turning things around (more on that below).

Rory McIlroy won at Pebble Beach in his first PGA Tour start of the season. AP Photo/Nic Coury

Paolo Uggetti: Venues matter! It feels obvious to say, but there's a reason the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Sentry at Kapalua and the Waste Management Open create compelling tournaments. Whether they are close contests or runaway victories like we saw last week with Thomas Detry in Phoenix, interesting courses make for interesting shots which make for interesting tournaments.

The West Coast swing seems to always deliver, if the weather cooperates. On this topic, we'll see a drop-off this week when instead of going to Riviera Country Club the tour is headed to Torrey Pines again. Given that the best players in the world will tee it up this time in San Diego, the tournament should still be compelling, but we'll certainly miss seeing the best in the sport play one of the best courses on tour.

Which player have you been the most impressed with so far?

Schlabach: We saw glimpses of Sepp Straka's ability in the past, but the 31-year-old is putting everything together so far this season. He has four top-25s in five starts, including his third PGA Tour victory at the American Express. He tied for seventh at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and was 15th at the WM Phoenix Open.

Other than his work around the greens, there isn't much Straka isn't doing well right now. He's fifth in shots gained total (1.816) and approach (1.151) and seventh in tee to green (1.412). Straka has hit 78% of greens in regulation and 71.5% of fairways, which ranks third and eighth on tour, respectively.

Straka picked up Kevin Kisner's caddie, Duane "Dewey" Bock, in 2023 and it has been a great partnership so far. European Ryder Cup team captain Luke Donald has to be thrilled about what he's seeing from the Austrian-born Straka this season.

Uggetti: At one point last year, Justin Thomas had dropped all the way down to No. 33 in the World Golf Ranking and looked to be searching for any kind of momentum to get his game back on track. Ever since the Tour Championship, however, it appears Thomas has turned a corner, adding distance to his driver while improving his putting struggles, and he's starting to see results.

Thomas is coming off a top-5 finish at the Waste Management Open last week, and he also tied for second place at the American Express earlier this year. A T-48 at Pebble Beach is an eyesore, but overall Thomas' game seems to be trending in the right direction with a much better start to the season than he has had in recent years.

Rory or Scottie: Who will have more wins by the end of the season?

Schlabach: Based on the early results, it looks like Rory is going to have a big year -- perhaps he'll even capture a green jacket at the Masters to finally complete the career Grand Slam. But there's no way I'm going against the world No. 1 golfer who won seven times last year.

Scheffler's 2025 campaign got off to a late start because of a Christmas cooking accident that caused him to need surgery on his right palm. After being sidelined for about a month, he came back from the long layoff and tied for ninth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and for 25th at the WM Phoenix Open.