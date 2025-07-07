Open Extended Reactions

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland -- Aldrich Potgieter and Brian Campbell won PGA Tour events the last two weeks, and it wound up getting them into The Open next week at Royal Portrush.

The Open has a 156-man field, and it became clear two weeks ago that it would have only 150 players who either qualified or met the various exemption criteria.

The Open uses this week's world ranking for an alternate list. Potgieter was No. 123 in the world when he won the Rocket Classic two weeks ago, while Campbell was at No. 115 when he won the John Deere Classic on Sunday.

Both moved high enough in the world ranking to be among the leading six players not already exempt for The Open. The others added to the field were Nico Echavarria, Michael Kim, Bud Cauley and Davis Thompson, who narrowly got the final spot over Si Woo Kim.

The Open is July 17-20.