Leading Melbourne Cup contender ruled out

Victorian Racing stewards have withdrawn Jan Brueghel from the 2024 Melbourne Cup to be run at Flemington next Tuesday.

Compulsory CT scans of Jan Brueghel's distal limbs at the University of Melbourne Equine Centre in Werribee were reviewed by an expert panel of international equine surgeons and imaging specialists, who decided that the horse is currently at heightened risk of injury.

Stewards ordered the withdrawal of Jan Brueghel based on veterinary advice that he was unsuitable to compete.

Coolmore stud boss John Magnier was resigned to the disappointing news.

"We've learned this morning that Jan Brueghel won't be taking his place in the Melbourne Cup this year," Magnier told SEN Track.

"He went through all the protocols in Ireland before departing to come down here. The lads have been very happy with the horse, he's been bouncing out there in quarantine.

"But the vets have come up with the decision that has been made that he doesn't pass the veterinary inspection to run in the Melbourne Cup.

"We're very disappointed. Obviously I'm extremely disappointed for the staff, all our team that have put in so much work both at home, travelling down and getting him here. I really feel for them because they were excited about this.

"But at the end of the day at Coolmore the horse comes first. A decision has been made and that's that."